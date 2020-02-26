[Chris Christie Mocks ‘Schoolyard Fight’ Dem Debate: ‘Everybody Swinging Haymakers at Every Other’]

Previous New Jersey Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie traded jokes with CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert — around shots of whiskey — and mocked the Democrats’ most recent debate as a “schoolyard fight” wherever all people is “swinging haymakers at every single other.”

Colbert, previewing the drop deal with-offs between the Democratic nominees and the president requested Christie about the practical experience fo dealing with Trump onstage.

“So, what is it like to discussion Donald Trump?”

“You can not get a phrase in edge clever,” Christie discussed, prior to alluding to the knock-down, drag-out character of Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina. “The way all seven of them were chatting tonight is the way Donald talked for the duration of the discussion. He just stored likely and chatting and just got louder and louder.”

“You guys really had donnybrooks 4 many years back,” Colbert recalled. “You ate Marco Rubio and spit out his small bones.”

“Yes, i did,” Christie verified, even now relishing in his 2016 takedown. “Iwould convey to you, while, that what this was was like a schoolyard combat. like, most people swinging hay makers at just about every yet another.”

“They’re all determined. they all looked determined,” Christie included.

“Except Bernie [Sanders]. the male in the front is not determined,” Colbert pointed out, and Christie agreed.

“They hold yelling at [Sanders] and he does not treatment. the hands start flying: ‘And allow me inform you a person thing!’” Christie exclaimed, lapsing into a Bernie effect. “It does not make any difference. Which is why i think he will be a very appealing opponent to Trump, because trump will yell at him and Bernie will not care. he may possibly not even hear him.”

“Do you assume Bernie conquer him?”

“I consider any one can shed or acquire an election.” Christie stated.

Enjoy the over video clip, through CBS.