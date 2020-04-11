Chris Collingwood of Wayne Fountains Always Regretted “Stacy’s Mom”

Chris Collingwood said he knew that Fountains Of Wayne would forever be associated with their “new” hit single “Stacy’s Mom” ​​rather than the quality of other songs.

Former Fountains Of Wayne guitarist was invited last week after the death of co-founder Adam Schlesinger from complications with coronavirus when he appeared on the 2003 Grammy-nominated single.

“I tried to talk to (Schlesinger) with ‘Stacey’s mom,'” Collingwood told Rolling Stone. “I saw what exactly was going to happen, and when it started to happen in slow motion, I felt inevitable. He was too good a writer to have his business card, and the success of novelty means that this is what you are in the public eye from now on. “

He added that Schlesinger “deserves to be remembered more than a puncher,” saying, “I’m sad that the people who read his obituary all know the song, and only a very tiny percentage of them will ever hear it.” I -95 “or” The Girl I Can’t Forget. “

“I generally didn’t want to (record) it, but at the point where you didn’t want to kill the session without being a good sport. We had other things, like jokes we wanted to create as a B party or else,” said Collingwood.

“When it was done, I didn’t think it belonged to the album. Even on the record, which was stylistically ubiquitous, the song didn’t fit. It sounded like another band.

“I knew it was going to be a single, and I knew it was going to be a hit, and everyone else knew it too. But I was the only one who didn’t think hitting the news was good.”

Tom Hanks, Stephen King, dashboard and many still paid tribute to Schlesinger after learning of his death at the age of 52 last week.

Chris Karababa on the dashboard identified that he was “missing the right words.” “I knew him well as a teacher and a friend,” he wrote, before urging people to follow appropriate closure and social distance measures to “save lives.”