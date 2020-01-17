Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading

January 17 (UPI) – A federal judge on Friday sentenced former New York MP Chris Collins to 26 months in prison for insider trading.

The Republican pleaded guilty on two points – he wanted to commit securities fraud and provided false information – after initially facing an 11-point charge. Prosecutors accused Chris Collins of encouraging his son Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky – Cameron Collins’ prospective father-in-law – to sell their stake in Australian biotech company Innate Immunotherapeutics using inside information.

In addition to the prison sentence, US District Court judge Vernon Broderick sentenced Chris Collins to a $ 200,000 fine and sentenced to one year under supervision.

“I violated my core values,” said Chris Collins in court. “I’m standing here, probably the last time I do anything in public. I’ve left Buffalo. I can’t face my constituents.”

The police arrested Chris Collins in August 2018 for insider trading, for which he immediately pleaded guilty. He initially suspended his re-election offer, but remained in the poll and secured his seat for a fourth term.

He remained innocent until he resigned from Congress in September. He pleaded guilty in October.

Chris Collins was the first member of Congress to publicly support Donald Trump in his February 2016 presidential election.

Cameron Collins and Zarsky were also indicted, and both pleaded guilty in October. Each of them has to accept between 37 and 46 months in prison.