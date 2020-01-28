Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky thanks fans after the Grammy victory of deceased husband

Vicky Cornell, the widow of the deceased Soundgarden and Audioslave-great Chris Cornell, has thanked fans for keeping her deceased husband’s legacy alive after the success of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, the post-released luxury edition of the Chris Cornell collection won the prize for the best recording package, with the honor after Cornell’s When Bad Does Good claiming the best Rock Performance honor at the 2019 ceremony.

To mark the double success, Vicky has issued a statement that reads: “I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who has helped create such a beautiful piece of art from start to finish, in a loving memory and as a tribute to Chris. He would be so proud!

“And a big thank you to all the fans whose love and support has brought Chris’ legacy to the fore. Our children and I thank you very much for keeping his memory alive. Chris Cornell Forever!”

The collection brought together a selection of Cornell’s work with Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple Of The Dog and comprised a total of 88 songs.

Last month, TMZ reported that Vicky had filed legal documents against Soundgarden and claimed that the band withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from her family.

The documents also described an “unlawful attempt to make Chris’ Estate strong to make certain audio recordings made by Chris before he died”, with the website reporting that the rights to seven specific recordings were at the heart of the dispute.

Soundgarden is said to have contacted Vicky after the move, and said that before the Cornell death in May 2017, the band “had worked on the files in a concerted effort” and added, “The whole band felt very positive about their new artistic energy and creativity. “

No further information has come to light since December.

