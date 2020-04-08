Chris Cuomo Blows Trump Against Coronavirus Response, Says’ Never Again Let Politics Strengthen Our Worst Instinct

CNN host Chris Cuomo criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that the president had “lied about the reality” of the crisis during his daily briefing.

Cuomo has broadcast his program Cuomo Prime Time in his isolated basement since announcing he had contracted the virus a week before. On Tuesday night, he took Trump on duty because what he said ignored facts and focused on politics during emergencies.

“There will be no more letting politics strengthen our worst instincts. We need to build our best instincts. And that says, while I ask all of you to do that, the man above refuses to change,” Cuomo said.

The host then played a clip from Tuesday’s briefing that showed the president was responding to questions about ignoring a memo given in January that recommended “aggressive detention” of the virus.

Trump justified rejecting the memo and made earlier predictions that the COVID-19 case would “go down to zero” in just a few days by asserting that he was a “cheerleader for this country” who did not “want to create chaos and surprises and everything else.” . “

“That is precisely leadership. Anyone can tell people what they want to hear and make it easy,” Cuomo said in response to the video clip. “And then do you know what you got? Exactly where we are now. That is the most foolish leadership statement I have ever heard.”

“That’s a clear thought from him: ‘I am a cheerleader,” he added. “So, I will lie to you about the reality facing your parents, the people you love, and your children. I will not prepare the way it should because it reinforces the nonsense I tell you, and I will wish you well- fine with that. We have to do better than that. “

Cuomo also criticized the political views affecting the effects of the virus, specifically efforts to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic by comparing it to the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic that occurred when former President Barack Obama came to power.

“Let’s expose something that’s been lied to for too long: this is ‘except swine flu’ BC,” Cuomo said. “It took one year for the virus in 2009 to claim the number of lives that had been lost in less than two months. Do you understand that now? Do you understand that how quickly something can kill you has a direct relationship with how deadly that is the problem? Stop ignoring facts for political gain. Get real, the past is over. “

Despite Trump’s earlier prediction that the virus would quickly be contained and the country would be “opened” on Easter Sunday, Cuomo said he hoped to remain ill at the time and “for some time” after that.

He added that he handled the virus relatively well but had experienced some depression due to a feverish awakening and uncertainty about the course of the disease and its recovery.

“It’s hard to get a fever for 20 hours a day, it just makes you emotionally tired,” Cuomo said.