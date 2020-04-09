Chris Cuomo calls on Andrew Cuomo to be “very prepared”

CNN Chris Cuomo Andrew’s older brother has publicly stated that he was critical of the New York governor for being “too prepared” for the coronavirus outbreak.

In another interview of some serious and funny interviews of the couple – which have raised legitimate questions of ethics in the media – the host of CNN began by asking his older brother what prompted the timeline of the state’s reaction to pandemic. The governor of New York took it as an opportunity to brag.

“You will not be able to find a state in the United States of America that is moving faster than the state of New York,” Gov said. Andrew Cuomo he claimed before hitting anonymous critics back. “We had our first case, 15 days later, I closed the schools. Nobody had asked for that. Ninety days later, I closed the state. When you close New York, you close one of the financial engines in this world. And no state he didn’t do it faster than we did. In fact, I got too hot to move as fast as I did. Now they want to say, “Oh, Governor, maybe you did too much – you were too prepared, maybe you don’t have to do it.” whatever you did. “You know, they’re going to do it this game all day. But look, I react to numbers and data and science. We look at predictions and models, from experts who analyze that data. And I follow the data, right? Isn’t that what I think politically or what I think? because I think I’m really a doctor. I follow the data. And that’s exactly what we did. ”

The congratulatory self comes just two days after a conviction by former CDC chief Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, which estimates that if New York had implemented a housing policy on the spot a week or two earlier, the state could have reduced its death rate by 50 to 80 percent.

After another step forward and behind the brothers who cut the successive artichokes with covered infestations, CNN’s Cuomo introduced his brother’s “over-prepared” claim.

“I’ll buy you a meal every time you can show a piece that showed you’re ‘very prepared’ for the pandemic, okay?” said the host of CNN, apparently he did not buy my brother’s biggest weakness είναι it’s-my-job-too humble. “Any piece you can show me says’ Cuomo, you were very prepared for this pandemic! You did it. too, too soon! ” I don’t think you’ll find any pieces that say that. “

“What’s the bet?”

“Whatever you want,” little brother Cuomo shot back and rolled his eyes. “That you were” very prepared? “Did you do too, too fast?”

“Truth?”

“Yes,” confirmed CNN’s Cuomo.

“This, compared to predictions, that reality never came to the fore …”, said Gov. Cuomo, fully repeating his previous claim.

“I will give you any context you want,” CNN’s Cuomo responded to the cross-examination before acknowledging that his brother had withdrawn from his dubious claim and returned to his serious condition. “Well, look, this is a separate question. I think you need to be more prepared than the real numbers, I hope you’re right about that.”

Watch the video above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

[newsToTranslate] news