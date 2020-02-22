Throughout the handoff amongst their exhibits on Friday evening, CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon soberly invoked the Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort and a famed Nazi resistance poem, respectively, to alert about an “emboldened” President Donald Trump’s loyalty marketing campaign.

The pair’s ominous reference riffed off of Cuomo’s “Be On the Lookout (BOLO)” final phase, in which he instructed viewers to view for less government officers daring to converse out for panic of retribution by the Trump White Household.

“Be on the lookout. You ain’t seen nothing at all but. It’s only heading to get even worse. It’s only going to get even worse,” Lemon stated. “He’s emboldened. He’s emboldened, brother.”

“Oh, he is emboldened,” Cuomo agreed. “He’s been established no cost. When you know that your celebration won’t do nearly anything to verify you. He doesn’t even have to assume twice. Glance what he did with the intelligence briefing to Congress.”

“But I signify, these loyalty assessments, this is like straight out of Voldemort’s reserve,” Cuomo reported, alluding to Trump’s retribution towards and described campaign to exchange federal government formal who have identified as out of favor with him. “You know, they’re likely all around: ‘Are you with us or not.’ You know, it is not intended to be about that.”

“What is the matter?” Lemon requested, just before paraphrasing a famous poem by Martin Niemöller that serves as a cautionary tale about how the Nazis rose to electrical power in Germany and is part of an exhibition at the US Holocaust Museum. “When they came following this human being I didn’t say everything, and then they arrived immediately after that particular person. and the came for that man or woman. Last but not least, there was nobody still left.”

