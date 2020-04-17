Chris Cuomo has been proposing the release of Coronavirus since October

On Thursday afternoon on CNN, the World City Hall for the Covid-19 pandemic, anchor Chris Cuomo He was involved in discussing his and his wife’s experiences after positive testing, during which he suggested that his children may have been infected with the virus months ago and then found it unfounded that it could be released in the US as early as in October.

This claim contradicts the official schedule of the World Health Organization regarding the occurrence of the virus. On December 10, the man believed to be the first patient to be identified with the coronavirus nCov-2 appeared ill at a local clinic in Wuhan, China. It should be noted that the Chinese authorities have been given extensive scrutiny for failing to cause alarms and to fully inform global health officials about the true nature of the origin and the first days of the outbreak.

Cuomo did not mention this during his discussion. Neither Anderson Cooper, who anchored the town hall, nor Dr. Sandza Gupta, CNN’s lead medical expert, who shared the entire screen. Gupta had started the department by asking Cuomo about the quarantine status of the original host, which led Cuomo to know the history of the virus.

“Well, I’m not a doctor, but here I learned,” Cuomo began, explaining why his doctor recommended that he and his wife be isolated from each other at home. “I could be infected again with great care, so they want us to be separated. We have completely different symptoms, which is again part of the strange … “

“The children now, jokingly, Christina believes at least two of them have had it in recent months,” Cuomo added, referring to symptoms that could accompany other illnesses such as the common flu or pneumonia. At this point, Goop discreetly pulled and cut his lower lip, but remained silent. “Why? We don’t know,” Cuomo said.

“And as you both know, I hear all over the country how many people you hear saying, ‘I think I had it, I lost my sense of smell and that and that, but I never tried?’ “Cuomo continued, sharing jokes and rumors. “These cases are, as it were, abundant throughout the country.”

Without questioning these allegations, Cuomo went on to describe the prolonged symptoms that an anonymous medical expert told him he could experience during recovery for up to five weeks. He concluded by saying: “We don’t know anything about this and that’s scary.”

Cooper ignored Cuomo’s previous unfounded hypothesis about the chronology of the virus and instead turned to asking Gupta about the duration of the recovery time.

Gupta also did not touch on Cuomo’s unfounded allegation that Covid-19 was dropped early in the United States, but instead offered a rather ambiguous comment: “We all learn as we move forward.”

