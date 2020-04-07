Chris Cuomo informs viewers about the battle with Coronavirus

CNN Chris Cuomo continued to host the show after being diagnosed with coronavirus this week. On Monday night, he completed his show by briefing viewers on how he does and what he wants people to know.

“Here’s the secret to stealing this virus. It’s not a pill or a filter. It’s your will and your commitment,” Cuomo said. “The virus wants us to give up. The virus wants us to get it. Apart from the blessed few, the rest of us who get it will have an experience that didn’t look like anything, days and waves. The old concept of ‘get in bed and “You stay there when you’re sick, it sounds great. And if you’re really dealing with that, you have to do as little as possible. I’ve been there. Believe me, I know, but you can’t stay there.”

He went into some detail about how bad he felt on Friday night, saying at one point he felt like “I wasn’t going to do the show tonight, I’m done.”

A doctor spoke to Cuomo and, according to CNN’s anchor, gave some advice on how to “do things to beat the virus.”

“It’s not like we’re channeling Rocky or ‘Eye of the Tiger,'” he said. “You have to do things to beat this virus. You have to breathe deeply when it hurts and I know it hurts. I’m not trying to minimize anyone’s pain. When you get a fever spike and it hurts, he said you can’t take the confidence that it’s going to to go down. There will be spikes for at least ten days when you have a fever. “

Cuomo said he wanted to continue working as long as he could, because “it’s a way for me to help – there has to be a purpose to it.”

“I want to write all this. I want to take it out on you, then,” he said. “I want you to be easier than I did.”

You can watch above via CNN.

