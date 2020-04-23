Chris Cuomo knew he had COVID-19, he was still at risk of infecting others

Across America, I only know one person, one, who knew she was infected with the coronavirus, who knew it was contagious, and who still risked becoming infected with others by violating her quarantine … And that person is Chris Cuomo of CNN.

If you go to CNNLOL or any other media outlet right now, you’re more likely not to preside over elite “journalists” and gainful workers against the everyday Americans who protest their state’s draconian closure orders. . And I deliberately use the word “draconian.” Regardless of the turn of the media, I don’t see anyone protesting a social distancing or even the idea of ​​a blockade. What they are protesting is what they reasonably see as overfeeding and favoritism, it is a one-size-fits-all punitive alarmism that treats rural counties without the danger of attacking their health care systems like those urban areas do.

These arbitrary and punitive rules (e.g., you can buy marijuana in Michigan, but not garden seeds) make no sense to these protesters, and when they try to get an answer, all they get is the hat of their Democratic political leaders. That’s what all good Americans do … Protesting their government, demanding their human rights, and from what I see, they’re trying to make it as safe as possible. And as long as they do it safely, fine.

But, of course, the same fake media that we ask to sympathize with riot police, looters and left-wing terrorists like Antifa, treat these peaceful protesters, and even those who dare to walk on the beach, as murderers. in series. But here is the truth and the bitter irony …

I don’t know a single protester, I don’t even know an American who has come out of consciousness and risks infecting other people with coronavirus … I mean, apart from Chris Cuomo, who is just one of the means of elite communication.

What kind of sociopath who knows he’s infected is still in his forties?

What kind of fake news networks know Chris Cuomo violated his quarantine, but he still blatantly spreads the propaganda he never did; to the point of staging a fake news event based on the blatant lie that has been no other place than its basement for its loneliness and selfless heroism?

And what kind of sociopathic media as a whole, they pretend this is okay, or rule it out the way NBC News reporter Dylan Byers did:

We won’t delve into the “news” and “referential reality TV” debate, but I’ll add this: As long as people talk about CNN, CNN’s mood is that CNN wins, or at least does something right. . Cable news is a company and is measured by rating / participation https://t.co/rlGdI6h6XU

– Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 21, 2020

Oh, and you can bet the farm Byers would respond the same way if Sean Hannity violated his quarantine … Oh yeah, no doubt … Byers worked at CNNLOL. Do you think he doesn’t want to let that bridge burn in case Brian Stelter doesn’t stop crying?

What if Chris Cuomo was a super coronavirus spreader?

Isn’t that a fair question …?

I think it is, but no one asks. None of the elite media is doing anything other than spreading the bald-faced lie that Fredo first left in the basement on Monday. I mean, look at that shit.

And how do we know from a fact that Fredo left the basement and violated his quarantine while he knew he was contagious with the Chinese virus?

Because Fredo told us he did. Everything is exposed here. The day after Easter, during a strange split on his SiriusXM radio show, Fredo confirmed an Easter Day showdown with a boy riding a bicycle.

The bike boy told the New York Post that things were so ugly with the mentally unbalanced Fredo, he filed a police report. So there is a police report that recalls that he was in Fredo and knew he was infectious with a deadly disease that has already killed about 45,000 Americans.

And this confrontation certainly did not take place in Cuomo’s basement, the place where Cuomo assured us that he would never leave for fear of infecting his wife, children or anyone.

Oh, and did I mention that Chris Cuomo’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus?

Yeah yeah.

Unfortunately, Cuomo’s 14-year-old son was only positive, which is bleak news. That boy had a very hard time there.

So Cuomo was not only in a potential basement on Easter day, he was just away from home while he knew it was contagious … Potential super-broadcaster Chris Cuomo wasn’t even at home.

No, on Easter Day, the infectious Cuomo took 30 minutes by car – with his wife, children and another woman – from his home in Southampton to the property he is developing in East Hampton.

Does anyone know of any other infected American who was out of galivination while knowing he was infected with the coronavirus?

Does anyone know of any other infected New Yorkers who came out galloping to New York, in a state that is just the most tragic place in the world?

I don’t know anyone who has done or would do such a thing … Except for Chris Cuomo, aside from the little brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This is monstrous behavior on the part of Chris Cuomo and the fact that the rest of the establishment’s media allows him to not only run away from it (as they demonize everyday protesters), but also allow CNN to stage fake news events on his around. how true are the corrupt and lost media.

And here’s the other thing …

This is the only quarantine violation we know of in Cuomo. That was when the potential super-spreader was caught

How many more times did Cuomo run somewhere while he knew he was infected? Where did he go? Who did you get in touch with?

While Fredo finally shows some integrity and shame by admitting this, who can believe him?

Who can believe someone who has already blatantly lied to us?

Who can believe a man capable of running with his family in a hot zone knowing he is infected with a deadly disease.

Who can believe a selfish monster without considering anything other than himself?

And who can ever believe in a medium that allows and covers this kind of monstrous behavior?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.