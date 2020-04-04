Chris Cuomo lost 13 pounds in 3 days due to a coronavirus: ‘You suffer when you have this’ – News – The Palm Beach Post

Chris Cuomo says he lost a considerable amount of weight in a short time while fighting the coronavirus.

CNN’s anchor 49, who revealed he was positive about COVID-19 on Tuesday, appeared on CNN’s Global Town Hall broadcast Thursday night from his basement to update his health, including he shared his “lost 13 pounds in three days.”

“I’m a big guy, I started with 230 kilos,” Cuomo said. “My wife fed me the way we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I hurt from food. I eat and drink all the time. I’m just sweating, and it’s a disease.”

He also said he still has a fever, profuse sweating, headache and pain in his face.

“Literally, the vision of my left eye is a little blurred with pressure, sinus pressure, and some sort of manifestation of the virus,” he explained.

Cuomo added that statistically, the majority of people infected with the virus quit OK, but he says it’s not easy.

“You suffer when you have this at home unless you’re ridiculously lucky statistically,” he said. “So, yes, 80%, we’re going to make it through, but the idea that it’s easy so you can be non-deceptive, it’s so misleading.”

What has Cuomo found to help him feel better? Chicken soup, he shared.

“I think it has worked for me,” he said.

New York Governor’s younger brother Andrew Cuomo also advised people to be wary of certain medications that claim to heal.

“People sell a lot of lies, and people buy them because of despair. I get it, but they don’t work. There’s no evidence in any of them. And I think we have to be careful about people preying on despair.”