Chris Cuomo Reunites with the Family after a Quarantine week in the basement

Chris Cuomo officially back with his family after being alone for three weeks.

CNN visitors were treated to COVID-19 last month and moved their lives – and popular news – to the basement to protect their families from the coronavirus.

But on his Instagram account starting Monday, he announced that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been cleaning up the Cuomo family.

“Well, here it is – the official entrance to the lower level,” he said as he walked upstairs to greet his wife and children. “That’s been my dream all week long.”

She also revealed that her husband, Christine, had also been removed by the CDC, a week after he announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“She has no fever, she has no symptoms anymore, she is 7 days from the south,” Cuomo said in a video as she congratulated her children. “We’re still scared so I’ll give you one of these,” he explains.

“This is a dream, just come back here for a legal job,” he continued. “Thank you for being so kind to me, thank you for taking care of everything you have, thank you for taking care of me and Bella, thank you for coming up and putting family videos on your resume,” “he said of his eldest daughter who is planning the meeting.

Last week, she praised her children – Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11 – for helping close to home while parents moved.

“My husband and I had not been separated for two weeks, which meant our house, Bella, was up to 17 years old, going up,” Cuomo said. “But you may hear them now because ‘Lord of the Flies’ is now in my house. Children are in control.

On March 31, Cuomo announced that he had experimented with COVID-19 and began to provide viewers with updates on his personality, symptoms and struggles while broadcasting Cuomo Prime Time. under his house.

“When fever develops, you want to get in a ball and stay there for six days, seven hours, but you can’t. You need to dehydrate your clothes and you need to pollinate yourself with the flu,” Cuomo said. months ago, when he admitted he lost 13 pounds in 3 days at a time.

Now she is ready to re-enter the common sense in her home.

“Anyway, I’m back, let’s go after it,” he concluded last Monday.

