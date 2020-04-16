Chris Cuomo reveals emotions to his wife Christina was 19 weeks pregnant with COVID shortly after she contracted the virus.

Now the situation is getting worse Chris Cuomo during an outbreak of coronavirus.

On Wednesday CNN Anchor announced his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo The deceased was tested positive for COVID-19 week after infection with the virus.

The journalist made a revelation while talking to his brother Andrew Cuomo The governor of New York said he was persistent until his wife was diagnosed.

Host shared:

“Christina, a family in the country and around the country, now has COVID, she is positive now and it just breaks my heart. What I want is not going to happen. ”

Chris, who opened his coronavirus diagnosis in March, went on to say that Christina’s diagnosis was much worse than his.

“I was a little messy today, so I talked to Andrew a lot. Christina is a person who does not worry. Christina does everything hard, we hope so much and she doesn’t know she did it, so she loses her sense of smell and taste. It’s not science, but the thing to notice is that it’s kinder to me. I didn’t get it. ”

Fortunately, the couple’s children, Bella, Carolina, to Mario Staying healthy, Christina focused on her recovery and took steps to help around the house.

The 49-year-old added:

“My mother is the river. You feel it when Mom goes down. They moved up the ladder. They help each other. They became quieter. They are focusing on it and hope it will strengthen the family. But I’m hard to tell you, I really like how people have been treating me for so long. ”

As usual, Andrew teased his brother and tried to ease his emotions.

“The good news … Christina will blame you. She’s 17th on this list because she knows a lot of things she can blame. I’m not worried about that.”

LOLz!

He then added on a serious note:

Because you have to go later. Then you will be energetic. Needless to say, I don’t think it’s a bad experience for (my children). Do you want to grow a little and talk a little about reality? Bella will be promoted, so everything will be fine. I know it will make things worse, but now

This is one way to watch!

Watch the Ch-ch-interview clip (below).

As Chris and Christina recover, our thoughts on the Kuomo family grow.

