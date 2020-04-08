Chris Cuomo shares an X-ray showing how the coronavirus affects the lungs – Look!

Chris Cuomo The audience was introduced to how the coronavirus affected his lungs.

After a positive COVID-19 test on March 29 CNN Anchor Cuomo Prime Time is updating its nightly news program to its fans. On Monday, he shared how the disease was affecting his body and told listeners that he was worried he might get pneumonia.

The 49-year-old said:

“It’s very difficult to go up and see that.” What is this? What exactly is this smoke there? ‘They’re just viruses … you have to fight to prevent it. I’m fine. No more pneumonia. But if I want to stay then, I have to help in some things. “

That’s awful!

Fortunately, CNN’s general medical correspondent. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, X-rays showed no serious symptoms and no pneumonia.

(c) CNN

Gupta said to Kuomo:

“It simply came to our notice then. Maybe drink some fluids, but it’s not called pneumonia. “

When he developed a fever over the weekend, the pain felt like it was directed at his chest – a TV personality explained that he struggled with it through exercise.

He explained:

“I know I can’t do it,” he said. When a fever, you can round up and stay 6–7 hours, then you can not. You need to wrap your clothes and drown in a liquid, take Tylenol and then take it … If you don’t want to get into it, force your lungs to breathe. You will have to get up from your donkey. It hurts, you don’t want to do it, everything in the body tells you not to do it. I know this is a lie to you. Now the more I don’t, the more I try, the better, so I’ll believe it. “

According to the reporter, another doctor talked to him about the importance of deep breathing and told the audience.

“I saw your X-ray, and you got the right fear and the wrong attitude,” he said. You can’t wait. ‘He replied. It’s not a nonsensical analogy … You have to do something to get rid of this virus. When you are in pain, you need to take a deep breath. “When the fever and pain started, he said, ‘I can’t believe it’s going down. You have to go upstairs and drink, you have to take Tenenol, and then you have to fight again. It is cooked. “Fever is possible,

If someone fights Andrew CuomoHe is younger. I hope his words tell other people who are struggling with the disease.

To learn more about ch-ch, see the clip (below).

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTL8tnKlHCY (/ insert)

(Through photos CNN)