Chris Cuomo splits chest, gives update to COVID-19: ‘I feel better than I deserve’ – News – The Palm Beach Post

Chris Cuomo is the viewers ’internal review of his battle with COVID-19.

The CNN anchor spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta at “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday and said he was fine.

“I feel better than I deserve and now I know I can’t just take it for granted,” Cuomo said. “When a fever occurs, you just want to curl up in the balls and stay there for the next six, seven hours, and you can’t. You have to bundle your clothes, you have to start drowning yourself in the liquid.”

Cuomo, 49, who revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, encouraged people to fight the virus.

“You have to walk around, it hurts. You don’t want to do it. Everything in your body says you’re not doing it, and it’s lying to you and I know it now,” Cuomo said. “The more I demand to do myself, the better I get, so I believe in it now.”

A CNN reporter also distributed the chest to viewers when he found out he got it when he felt the virus in his chest.

Gupta said it did not appear that Cuomo had pneumonia, which doctors were looking for in his chest x-rays for COVID-19 patients.

“I have to say it’s scary that your lungs go up there to see stuff and be like‘ What is it? What is it like smoking there? “And they’ll tell you it’s a virus,” Cuomo said. “You have to fight to keep it off and I’m doing well. I don’t have pneumonia, but if I want to stay that way, I have to get some things in favor of my popularity.”

Cuomo has been actively distributing updates on its health since the virus was diagnosed.

On Friday, he said he lost a considerable amount of weight in a short time while fighting the coronavirus.

“I’m a big guy, I started with 230 kilos,” Cuomo said. “My wife fed me the way we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I hurt from food. I eat and drink all the time. I’m just sweating, and it’s a disease.”

He also said he still has a fever, profuse sweating, headache and pain in his face.

“Literally, the vision of my left eye is a little blurred with pressure, sinus pressure, and some sort of manifestation of the virus,” he explained.

Participant: Sara Moniuszko