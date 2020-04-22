Chris Cuomo’s 14-year-old son diagnosed with coronavirus: “My heart hurts”

The Cuomo family has been up and running several times over the past month, sharing some sad news.

Because you know Chris Cuomo His first coronavirus diagnosis was announced in late March, and was followed by his wife Christina Cuomo also tested positive. Нь CNN The anchor fought the virus and lived in the basement for a month, only to be reunited with his family a few days ago, but on Wednesday Christina shared that her 14-year-old son is now suffering from COVID-19.

Related: A 5-year-old boy from Michigan has become the youngest person in the state to die from the coronavirus

With pictures of him and the teenager Mario, he retired Instagram partially:

“10 days of pressure, one day was good, the next day was terrible. Now I’m working hard to infect my son Mario with the virus. His infection hurts more than my heart. It doesn’t discriminate against the virus. Children are more resilient, though. they can feel the same symptoms. I have focused on a lot of vitamins. I am eating a healthy diet that I can’t reach because its sense of smell and taste is gone. I kept a diary and treatment last week. e, for treatment

See the full post (below)!

Watch this post on Instagram

On the 50th anniversary of the world, be kind to our planet and everyone on it, as advised by the transcendental photographer, adventurer, custodian, and racer Peter Baard. The recent death of an old friend will remind us to stop this virus in time and not to forget to protect each other and the animals that travel the Earth. 🌏🌏🌏 This virus has created a different version for me. I think you will be stronger, healthier and smarter about the virus. 10Three days after the problem and the fall, one day felt good and the next day scary, and I am now working hard to infect my son Mario with the virus. Her infection makes my heart ache more than my head. This virus is not discriminated against. Children are more flexible, but they can experience the same symptoms. I focus on a lot of vitamins. Her smell and taste are gone, so I’m eating healthy food that I can’t touch. I kept a diary last week and was healthy about the treatments and all this time. Bio Link in bio language according to them.

Cristina Cuomo (@cristinacuomo) Posted on PDT on April 22, 2020 at 10:41 AM

Fortunately, the couple is 17 years old Bella and 11 years old Carolina, not infected. I can’t imagine that after a few weeks, when I see my family again, which I was waiting for a few days ago, they have to go through it all again.

Mr. Cuomo recently showed Cuomo Prime Time viewers a chest x-ray of his lungs from his basement, continuing his report (and shoulder to shoulder with his brother). He shared:

“It’s very difficult to go up and see that.” What is this? What exactly is this smoke there? ‘They’re just viruses … you have to fight to prevent it. I’m fine. No more pneumonia. But if I want to stay then, I have to help in some things. “

Chris added:

“I know I can’t do it,” he said. When a fever, you can round up and stay 6–7 hours, then you can not. You need to wrap your clothes and drown in a liquid, take Tylenol and then take it … If you don’t want to get into it, force your lungs to breathe. You will have to get up from your donkey. It hurts, you don’t want to do it, everything in the body tells you not to do it. I know this is a lie to you. Now the more I try not to do it, the better it will be, so I will believe it. “

We want Mario to recover quickly!

(Photo by Christina Cuomo / Instagram & C.Smith / WENN.)