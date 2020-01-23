Chris Eubank Jr. BURGLED, the boxer, reveals nasty CCTV thieves who are MISSED

World Boxing News 23/01/2020

World champion boxer Chris Eubank Jr. uncovered thieves who broke into his house and stole clothes and valuables overnight.

The two-time IBO super middleweight defender went through all the rooms on Instagram to show the damage.

The robbers broke into a rear patio door by smashing the window and took what they could get in an apparently targeted attack.

Eubank recorded the event on CCTV and described how his alarm had sounded at the time of the incident.

The Eubank should put the system back into operation TODAY.

In a phrase that made Eubank laugh for the last time, the son added to a legend that a coat thrown on the floor during the raid contained a watch that was worth far more than anything the criminals stole had.

“I have no doubt that those responsible for this raid are following me on social media,” said Eubank Jr. in his Instagram video.

“So you will see that someday. I just wanted to take this time to let you know how terrible you are when it comes to being a thief.

“This is just to show you that you decided to throw a jacket on the floor to show you what you could have taken or moved. I have no idea why. But it’s on the floor.

“Well, if you had been good at your job and had actually taken the time to inspect that garment that you threw on the floor so roughly. You would have found this (a very expensive watch). And that’s about a hundred times worth more than anything you took with you in this house … and you left it here!

“This goes on your cap. You absolute dirt bags!

“The moral of the story is that if you do something, you do it right. You will be caught anyway. I set you up for video surveillance, ”he added.

The police are investigating the incident.

In the meantime, Eubank will be back in the ring in late spring or summer after being scheduled for a chance for the WBC middleweight title by Jermall Charlo.

Last time Eubank shared a bill with Charlo when he hit Matt Korobov over an injury. The pair could soon face off as soon as Al Haymon gives the green light.