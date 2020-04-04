Chris Eubank Jr claims Canelo Alvarez would knock out Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith, thinks fight with him would be ‘more exciting’

Chris Eubank Jr has declared that he would expect both Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith to be knocked out if they face Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican star was due to face Saunders on May 2, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now may not happen at all.

Getty

Eubank Jr achieved a career best win over James DeGale last year

BJS has had his boxing licence suspended amid a social media video controversy and it is claimed Canelo may jump straight to a third fight with Gennady Golovkin instead.

Fellow Brit Callum Smith had also previously been in the running to face Canelo, and Eubank Jr told Sky Sports: “They say they are [negotiating].

“I don’t think either actually wants to fight Canelo. They may want a pay-day but they don’t want to fight.

“Each of their previous performances were terrible so there’s no doubt in my mind that Canelo would stop them both.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders is up in the air

“It would be a more exciting fight with me, rather than Saunders or Smith.

“The entire world knows that Saunders would run for 12 rounds in a boring fight then would be caught and knocked out.

“That is not a fight I’m interested in seeing. I don’t get the interest.

“Saunders has a belt which is the only reason he has this opportunity but, who knows, maybe that belt won’t be with him for much longer if he’s banned after what he’s done.

Getty

Callum Smith’s last win was controversial

“Smith’s performance against John Ryder? We saw a lot of weaknesses in his game.

“Canelo is a far superior version of Ryder in terms of his style – come-forward, inside-fighting.

“Smith couldn’t deal with that against Ryder so what are they thinking? He barely got past Ryder.

“I think Ryder won that fight. I should be the next man at middleweight.”