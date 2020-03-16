Chris Evans is cracking reaction Trump on coronavirus

Captain America actor Chris Evans hit Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic coronavirus.

Yesterday (March 15), the US president, who has been sharply criticized for its response to the crisis, took part in a press briefing at which ordered the Americans to “relax.”

“We’ll be fine – we’ll be so good,” – he said, as a nation, but sharply left without questions, leaving the vice-president Mike Pence chairman of the rest of the conference.

The president simply walked off the stage after a stormy press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants to lead. America does not want a president who is hiding from the crisis, let Mike Pence talk.

Against the background of constant crisis in the US New York City closed all the theaters, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to overcome the pandemic, and Los Angeles is now close cinemas, concert halls and bars.

Large US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, also urged supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said the British prime minister, that citizens should avoid “non-essential” contacts with others, and urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters, as well as work from home where possible.