Chris Evans & Michelle Dockery Bring You In Defending Jacob

Chris Evans and Michelle’s pier lived up to every parent’s nightmare in Defending Jacob, the new Apple TV + ministry based on the 2012 bestselling novel of the same name.

“Seeing that your child is in a dangerous position, it’s clear that parents will fight to protect their child in every way,” Evans said in an exclusive first look below.

At the ministry, Evans plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney in a small, rural Massachusetts town where his 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of killing a classmate. Dockery is his wife, Laurie, a teacher.

“We started to see the family tested and he started to question everything,” Dockery said in an exclusive preview preview. Could Jacob be responsible for the murder? What happens to parents who are placed in an impossible position? Can Andy give up his unconditional love for his son to fulfill his duty to justice?

“The foundation is shaking. There is a lot of trust issues, a lot of guilt. It’s kind of opening all those doors,” said Evans, who is also the executive producer of the series.

Mark Bomback created a series for television and served as executive producer, writer and actor. Morten Tyldum directed each episode and also served as executive producer.

“How well do you know anyone? I think this show forces us to reflect on the boundaries you have with your loved ones,” Bomback said.

Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey also a star.

“Once you open the Pandora’s box, it’s the scary corners you don’t want to explore,” Evans teased.

Jacob debuts three of his eight episodes on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV +.