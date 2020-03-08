Chris Evans speaking to star in the “Little Shop of Horrors” remake

“Avengers” star Chris Evans has joined the list of high profile names to enter negotiations to star in the latest big screen version of “Little Shop of Horrors”.

Evans would play the role of Orin Scrivello – played by Steve Martin in the 1986 movie – Orin is not only a sadistic dentist but also Audrey Fulquard’s abusive friend.

Scarlett Johansson is said to have been offered the part of Audrey, while Taron Egerton is currently in talks to take on the role of Seymour Krelborn. Billy Porter is also said to be a potential voice of the murderous plant, Audrey II.

In the 1986 film adaptation, Rick Moranis played the role of Seymour. Follow a florist worker, Seymour, who finds her talking Venus file. In the NYC background, his love for his attractive partner Audrey leads him to call the plant Audrey II. Yet, as Audrey II begins to grow rapidly, her appetite becomes insatiable. Seymour then starts feeding Venus flytrap men, starting with Audrey’s baby boy.

This would be the third remake of the movie. The story first hit the silver screen in 1960 before becoming an off-broadway musical by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman. In 1986, he returned to the big screen and featured special appearances by Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest and Bill Murray.

Evans is obviously trying to leave behind the impressive “Captain America” ​​look, playing the role of the wise and knowledgeable Ransom in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” He is currently filming the limited series “Defending Jacob” for Apple + in which he stars and produces.