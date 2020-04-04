Chris Evans Wishes Robert Downey Jr. A Satisfied Birthday With ‘Avengers’ Photo

Chris Evans wished his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. a joyful birthday by sharing a photo on Twitter.

Final year, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. equally bid farewell to their respective roles as Captain The united states and Iron Person in Avengers: Endgame. The movie saw each stars fight the Mad Titan Thanos alongside the full slate of Marvel heroes which served as a superb climax to the very first 3 phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame also served as the last film where Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evan’s interacted with one another’s figures. Their on-display romantic relationship began with 2012’s The Avengers, where they also united with fellow Marvel heroes performed by Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.

Looking at as this Robert Downey Jr.’s first birthday post-Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans took it upon himself to wish the Iron Person star a really satisfied birthday. Chris Evans took to Twitter to rejoice Robert Downey Jr.’s 55th birthday with a cheeky reference and photograph.

Satisfied birthday to a person of my absolute favorites! Appreciate you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

The photo posted by the Captain The us star demonstrates equally him and Robert Downey Jr. posing in front of the iconic “A” symbol, which can be discovered on the Avengers campus. Right after 2012’s The Avengers, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. appeared on screen collectively for all the subsequent workforce-up movies. Their most notable look was in Captain The us: Civil War, wherein which both of those of their figures were being in rivalry with a person an additional for many causes.

What are your thoughts on Chris Evans’ birthday desire? Comment below and enable us know!

Both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. appeared in very last year’s Avengers: Endgame. In this article is the official synopsis for their ultimate outing as Captan American Iron Person, respectively:

The grave training course of gatherings established in movement by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to choose a single remaining stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two movies, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Source: Chris Evans