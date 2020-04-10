Chris Hahn and Matt Gaetz have an epic battle over the Gas Strike Mask

An Ingraham Angle section on the race to hold Wisconsin’s first election in the midst of the corona epidemic has been moved to a chaotic voice struggle after a Democratic general Chris Han called his colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his famous scarf with mask masking the threat.

Fox News reception Laura Ingraham began discussion with a jury criticizing the Wisconsin governor’s last-minute effort Tony Evers to unilaterally declare the postponement of the election, which was quickly condemned by the Supreme Court of the Conservative Majority State. The vote went ahead on Tuesday, but Wisconsin Republicans have been sharply criticized for endangering the health of both citizens and poll workers in order to gain a possible political advantage in the Supreme Court elections.

“Chris Hahn, if a Republican governor pulled that I know you wouldn’t be in favor,” Ingraham said.

“It simply came to our notice then. Mike DeWine“The Republican governor of Ohio did just that, and he was right to do so,” Hahn said. . But Republicans wanted as few people as possible in this election to win … “

“He was arrested by the Supreme Court. No, no, no,” protests Ingraham. “We voted during the World Wars, we voted during the Civil War – we voted during the great, great crises in America. The idea that you can just with an executive fiat, without the involvement of the legislature, I care? And you call it Trump an emperor? “

“I am all for the fact that there is legislative participation in these decisions, I agree with you on that,” Hahn admitted. “But that said, the democratic plan is to suppress the vote. They don’t want people to vote because they can’t win with ideas.”

Gaet quickly goes to this point, commenting on the Wisconsin election by a Democratic general James Carville, who warned MSNBC last night: “They will kill people to stay in power. Literally. “

“No, that’s what James Carville did when he said people would die if they showed up and vote. That was the repression of voters coming directly with him – it wasn’t the Republicans saying ‘Don’t vote’. He was one of your people. . “

“Buddy, you don’t have to talk about people dying,” Hahn said, shaking his head, shaking his head before talking about the bad blow to Gaetz wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House in early March ahead of a coronary spending bill. “Because the people in your area saw you having fun and not taking it seriously.”

“What are you talking about ?!” Gaetz continued, interrupting him, “Oh, you’re so funny! The fact that you can’t really support the point …”

“You have to resign from Congress, sir!” Hahn threw back at the cross-examination.

“You don’t have the mental capacity to have a real conversation,” Gaetz said, while Hahn dismissed the attempt to regain high morale after taking the risk of COVID-19. “Please! Please!”

“Okay, then,” Ingraham said.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

