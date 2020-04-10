Chris Harrison Reacts to Peter Weber and Shenanigans Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor countries have never slept — despite the global pandemic.

We’ve been at the Master level lately Peter WeberThe season ended (if you could call it what happened) exactly a month ago today. The world has changed in an almost incomprehensible way since then, but Peter Weber has not ceased to be the headline.

On March 25, two weeks after the broadcast, Pilot Pete was spotted in Chicago, hanging out with Kelley Flanagan. Kelley was the girl she met before the season started filming, and she didn’t quite fit in with the other contestants, and Pete sent her back in fifth despite the connection. She was subsequently not invited to Women Tell All, but was unable to sit in the audience at the end. Now, after Pete is not back with Madison Prewett, he is free to take control with Kelley. Or as free as you can be in a global pandemic.

Elsewhere, in Jupiter, Florida, former Peter Hannah Brown was hanging out with another ex, Tyler Cameron, with current undergraduate candidate Matt James. And everyone around TikTok, provided us with endless quarantine content.

“TikTok is probably the worst invention to come out two to three years ago,” said Chris Harrison.

We want to disagree with that for two to three hours every night of the quarantine, but that’s beside the point.

Harrison, the host and kind of godfather of the Bachelor franchise, has kept as much as he can with all the Bachelor content coming out this season, and he disagreed with our proposal to send some drones to Chicago for a new recording.

“You know, I’m not really surprised,” he told us about Peter and Kelley and Peter’s atrocities in Chicago. “I was a little surprised at the time, I saw pictures like everyone else, and I was like, wait, she’s in Chicago, I think she’s dancing with Barb in her living room!”

But Harrison, like all of us, saw Peter and Kelley’s relationship from the beginning. He thinks maybe the Bachelor is not the place for their potential love to blossom.

“He and Kelley always had that chemistry and always had that connection, and there was a bit of karma for them that they met before the show and then ran into each other, I think, in the Super Bowl,” he said. “They just have this relationship and I think this Scholar is really not good for her, not that I don’t think it’s a great place for her to find love. can be alone and think about it. “

For Tyler and Hannah, Harrison was “not really” shocked by the fact that they were reunited, but then again, what’s with this moment?

“I mean, of course, at that time … you know, who knew who you were down to in Florida during the quarantine of Alabama, but it didn’t surprise me,” he said. “I know, Hannah always has things for Tyler and she always thinks very much about her and I like Hannah, I think she’s great. them. ”

Although quarantine is a new territory for all of us, Bachelor participants are included, this is part of a trend that has taken place over the past few seasons where relationships have not only continued or started all over again, but they are doing so publicly.

“Back in the day, we were going to end the show and pack our stuff, and that’s it, and whatever happened,” Harrison said. “It usually spills out later in the tabloids or whatever. And we realized for a moment that the show didn’t stop because it was about people’s lives, and obviously people’s lives didn’t stop, they kept trying and finding love or they kept fighting for relationships or getting married. and have babies and all that. It’s a 24/7 news cycle, 365 days a year, and it’s clear that even global pandemics won’t slow it down. ”

For the record, Peter claims he and Kelley haven’t been dating for a long time and Hannah Brown has returned to Alabama (still traveling during a pandemic …) to be with her family instead of her ex-boyfriend.

And for others, this unofficial TickTok content will end on Monday as The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres at 8 p.m. on ABC. We have a full explanation of what shows are coming from Chris Harrison tomorrow, so wait!