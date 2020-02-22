[chris-harrison,-sage-steele-to-host-nik-wallenda-highwire-volcano-wander-abc-unique]

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has signed on as the formal emcee of daredevil Nik Wallenda’s approaching highwire stroll across an active volcano. ESPN anchor Sage Steele will co-host, ABC introduced Friday.

As component of the March 4 specific on ABC, Wallenda will try a one,800-foot walk in excess of the Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. In accordance to the network, the stunt will mark Wallenda’s “longest and optimum highwire stroll at any time attempted.”

The network spelled out: “Section of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire, Masaya encompasses a number of craters and is just one of quite several volcanoes to have a lava lake. The excessive ecosystem at Masaya will include an excess set of hazards to Nik’s presently daring walk. During the televised party, Nik and his relatives will be featured in interviews about the rigging, scheduling and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and many pros will also be on-web site to lend their experience.”

“Nik Wallenda and his household are legendary. I’m particularly honored and also a minimal nervous to observe this dying-defying stroll above a live volcano,” Harrison mentioned in a news release. “I am proud to provide this are living occasion to the earth along with my close friend and co-host Sage Steele.”

“I have been a supporter of Nik Wallenda for many years and am outside of thrilled to be portion of his next feat,” Steele additional. “I am counting down the days to ‘Volcano Are living!’ and am so energized to be reunited with my excellent close friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the planet to see!”

Information is out! I’m returning to the highwire for my most risky walk but — over the Active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua! It will air Dwell on @abcnetwork on March 4th! I’m going to document just about every move to get ready for this, so remain tuned and be a part of me on my journey! 🌋🇳🇮 #VolcanoLIVE pic.twitter.com/RdQfELpOAx — Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) January 14, 2020

“After investing several years scouting and exploring volcanoes, I thoroughly notice why no a single has ever attempted this feat: Mom Mother nature is very unpredictable. It is by significantly the most harmful stroll I have At any time tried, and that by itself would make it incredibly scary,” Wallenda said before this 12 months. “I am pushing myself outside of my consolation zone by the feat alone, but I know that I am up to the problem. I need to admit, it is terrifying.”

In a assertion, a representative reported the government of Nicaragua was “thrilled to be ready to showcase Nicaragua by means of an formidable wander by Nik Wallenda.”

Wallenda’s volcano stroll is the hottest in a string of daring highwire walks. He and his sister Lijana walked 25 stories over Instances Sq. past year. Earlier televised specials have chronicled Wallenda’s walks across a Grand Canyon gorge, throughout Niagara Falls and in between skyscrapers in Chicago.

Catch “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.