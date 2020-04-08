Chris Hayes calls on Wisconsin GOP to call elections

MSNBC Chris Hayes Wisconsin’s Republican Party has called for an opening of its report, condemning it for forcing the state to hold elections in the middle of a global coronation pandemic in order to reduce voter turnout and increase voter turnout.

In his show Tuesday night, Hayes began showing images of massively long voting lines in Milwaukee, the result of the social distancing and widespread shutdown of polling stations due to the virus, which has resulted in only five polling stations opening in the city instead. for the normal 180.

“This is the picture that stands out today. A dystopian vision of an election in a pandemic,” Hayes commented. “The Milwaukee Journal’s Sentinel newspaper captures this shot, a series of voters stretching out under the block, all wear masks, trying to physically distance themselves. One of them was holding a sign saying, “That’s ridiculous.” They were on the line to vote, among other things, for Wisconsin to win the presidency. But that’s not really what it meant today. For the Democratic Party of the State, today’s vote was for questionable elections for the state’s supreme court. The situation today is a complete disaster. As a crisis of public health and also as an indicator of the health of our democracy. “

“Essentially, the Republican Party of Wisconsin has decided that all the deaths that could result from this operation, this ridiculous operation, from holding elections in the middle of a pandemic would be worthwhile,” Hayes continued. “Everyone you see here has been exposed to unnecessary danger. This is just the main fact, inevitable. Necessarily at the polls, because Republicans in the state believed that a low electoral contest in the midst of a pandemic would be to their political advantage.”

The host of MSNBC specifically pointed out the indisputable hypocrisy symbolized by the leader of the GOP Wisconsin assembly. Robin Boss, who earlier on Tuesday tried to reassure state citizens that it was safe to vote … all while wearing head-to-toe personal protective equipment during an interview with the media.

“You’re so safe to go out,” he says, “adorned from head to toe, right on personal protective gear. It’s kind of like the way health care workers beg. But you don’t have to worry about anything, the Wisconsin voters. Get this from me in this mask and dress, everything is safe here, “Hayes said, his comments dripping with sarcasm.” These elections have been on the calendar for some time. After initially supporting the election today, the Democratic governor of Wisconsin last week finally called for a delay, because, as you know, the pandemic is moving wide. He called on the state legislature under the leadership of the Republican to convene a special session to help them approve this obviously reasonable move. What happened was that the Republicans of Wisconsin convened the meeting in both chambers, and were postponed within a minute without taking action. “

“Making these people on this line in Milwaukee vote in the middle of a pandemic is a way to gain more power,” Hayes concluded. “If nothing changes and we have a crash plan to make the vote universally accessible in this country, we could look to the future of the national election that could be seen in the fall and Republicans seem overly happy about that.”

