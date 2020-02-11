Chris Hayes collects fearful demes: Trump is vulnerable

MSNBC Chris Hayes offered the concerned Democrats a long talk of encouragement for the party after a tough week and reminded them of this president Donald Trump remains a historically unpopular and vulnerable incumbent: “The fact that he is a terrible juggernaut is not confirmed by the facts.”

During his live show from New Hampshire on the eve of the state primaries, Hayes launched an extended Democratic rally that was discouraged by Trump’s acquittal and the Iowa voting debacle.

“I noticed it and I think I noticed that when I talked to a lot of people here in New Hampshire,” said Hayes. “There is this kind of truly unmistakable fear among Democrats, especially before the president was re-elected last week.”

“People go around saying,” Oh god, oh god, he’ll win, he’ll win. “I think the millions of stories that I read about Trump as an Ascendant have overrated the case. The Trump campaign would be more than happy to believe that the President who is just across the street is sort of Colossus is, and so he plans to win by projecting exactly this idea. “

However, the reality is different, he noted.

“But the fact that this is a terrible juggernaut is not borne out by the facts,” said Hayes. “[Trump] benefited from not one, but two completely illegal conspiracies that helped him make the election. One from the Russian government, the other to cover up his diverse affairs, was deposed by his lawyer. With all thumbs on the scales, he catches up to 77,000 votes to win the electoral college. Even now, after one of his best weeks of voting, he’s probably asking where a president should be higher than to win re-election. It is only at 44%. I mean, a majority of the country not only disapproves of it, a majority wanted the US Senate to kick the man out of office. “

“It is also true that Donald Trump’s agenda is essentially the Republican Party agenda,” continued Hayes. “And that this agenda is really unpopular. Today gave us a fantastic example of this core truth. So he’s driving his best week ever, 44%, right? And what does he do? He has allocated a budget of more than $ 1 trillion in cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, social security and the Affordable Care Act. And the budget also serves as a reminder: “By the way, the administration is in court while I speak to you and try to destroy the ACA root and branch.” The ACA is ten points more popular than the president.

“The lesson from this is that he is weak,” summarized Hayes. “He is politically vulnerable, he is beatable. He wants you to believe that he is strong, but he is not. He is not a colossus. He is a fraud. Democrats don’t have to be afraid of the man across the street You just have to get out and do the work to hit him. That’s it, no shortcuts. “

