[Chris Hayes Rips Trump Admin About Push for Employees Purge: ‘As Corrupt and Authoritarian as We Feared’]

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes billed President Donald Trump‘s advisors as “corrupt,” and “authoritarian” around a new report alleging a team purge thanks to workers not currently being “pro-Trump” ample.

The report from Axios exposed a record of “deep state” staffer targets the administration seeks to purge.

Hayes began by outlining that U.S. Lawyer for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu – who oversaw the prosecution of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone was on the listing.

“Nonetheless, the president nominated her for a prime sanctions occupation in the Treasury Office,” Hayes continued on Liu.

The MSNBC host then added that “about two weeks back the president abruptly yanked her nomination. At the time, it was unclear particularly why he changed his brain, but now the story is getting loaded in.”

“Axios studies that shortly ahead of withdrawing the nomination, the president reviewed a memo of her alleged misdeeds that had been organized by a group of outdoors conservative activists such as Ginni Thomas…she also occurs to be the spouse of Supreme Courtroom Justice Clarence Thomas.”

“This group is waging a form of purge from officials they see as insufficiently pro-Trump.”

Hayes extra, “Their motives for wanting this U.S. Legal professional gone are unnerving.”

“Not acting on felony referrals of some of Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s accusers, signing the sentencing submitting inquiring for jail time for Michael Flynn, and dismissing costs from violent inauguration protesters who plotted to disrupt the inauguration,” Hayes mentioned looking at from the Axios report.

“The memo is sort of a using tobacco gun it is a black and white doc that displays the Trump administration’s motives – or at the very least the people advising them and purging perceived enemies are precisely as corrupt and authoritarian as we feared,” Hayes concluded.

