Chris Hayes sails the trump card in violation of the Covid-19 projection

In the briefing of the special team for the coronaio on Wednesday, Mr. President Donald Trump set the bar for his final and inevitable declaration of success in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: less than 100,000 deaths.

If the death toll drops to “essentially less than 100,000,” Trump said, then that would mean his administration “did a very good job.”

Trump’s clip, which discussed this, was shared on social media, of course. And here MSNBC is hosted Chris Hayes they came to it and mixed the clip with its hot shot.

“The most cynical interpretation of all that I can’t bring myself to accept,” Hayes wrote. “They turned the model that showed 100k deaths after they knew it would be smaller than that, so they could anchor everyone in it.” and they get a round of vico (sic) when they “achieved” only tens of thousands “.

The most cynical interpretation of all this, something I can’t bring myself, is the model that shows 100k deaths, since they knew it would be smaller than that, so that everyone can anchor in that # and get a vicorry round. when tens of thousands died. https://t.co/hYiUCHhO5g

– Chris Hayes (@ chrislhayes) April 8, 2020

The conspiracy theory that Hayes could not bring himself to “accept” but was very capable of floating and sharing with his 2.1 million followers.

In subsequent responses, defender Hayes tried to soften the conspiratorial tone, perhaps hoping to soften Dr.’s silent accusation. Deborah Birks and Anthony Fauci, who also listened and described the models and diagrams to a large extent to the American people.

“I think I will distinguish between the integrity of the model and the reasons for the good faith for which they use it,” he wrote in response, “his macabre strangeness as this very clear point of reference for ‘success’ that he expresses over and over again as thousands of PPLs die. “It simply came to our notice then. The reasons for good faith “(which I really don’t really dispute)” he wrote, now that he questioned them in the tweet he had, during this post, 3700 retweets and almost 15k likes. (Comparatively, the hastily imported, twisted-somewhat walk-back had 1 retweet and 14 likes not 14k, fourteen).

In response to a tweet from Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney, Hayes objected, insisting that the exit of his rear door was the front entrance.

“I said I can’t bring myself to accept it!” wrote with a compelling exclamation mark. “But it was very strange to get ‘under the model’ in this incompatible, segregated way.” If you do not recognize the form of this answer, conspiracy theory is the readiness “hey I’m just asking questions” written as a kind of self-objection.

When he is 538 Nate Silver He said in a statement that the conspiracy theory was “not enough” and that “it is not a question of knowing the future, but there is an unanswered question” about when / how the IHME model became the focus. who all chose to walk through * when * they did. “

“I tend to think he is being led by Fauci with good faith,” Hayes said, finishing his hand washing awkwardly while still not committing (“unanswered” and “tend to” are not definitive, friends).

After Silver responded in more detail, Hayes then turned his back on him, saying, “He says there’s a more limited question of when and why WH chose to adopt and make public the specific model they did when they did.” I mean, he asked the original question again that “he just asked” … was this the special team’s deception in order to make Trump look good later?

Some people, of course, embraced the theory that Hayes formulated and tried not to commit without fully supporting it.

The moment he did, we all knew he was what he did. https://t.co/MfcSSIDzbm

– Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) April 8, 2020

This is not cynical. You know it’s true. Most people will not know that our numbers are scary compared to other nations. https://t.co/NK8wWxn5GO

– Cathy Davidson (athyCathyNDavidson) April 9, 2020

During the briefing where Trump made the comments that started the tweeting of Hayes, CNN Jim Acosta asked Dr. Fauci and Birx asked a question about misinformation, specifically commentators “suggesting that the death toll is inflated.” He was, of course, referring to a different conspiracy theory, but here is an interesting question.

Because, despite a handful of objections, Hayes’ tweeting did not cause widespread contempt or condemnation by others in the media. As in, the kind of fire that such a conspiracy theory tweet would create was Hayes from a different network.

