Chris Hayes Slams GA Gov plans to reopen Insane

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp’s plans to reopen some businesses in his state and return to the social rules of removal, even when the cases and deaths of the corona have shown little evidence of a reduction in his state, Chris Hayes to declare the movement, except disturbed.

The MSNBC host began his night on Tuesday, noting the number of deaths nationally, which remained stubbornly high even after the deaths earlier in the week, when the virus claimed about 2,000 American lives a day. However, Hayes noted that the positive signs began to show, thanks to almost universal efforts across the country to stop the spread of Covid-19 through strict shelter rules.

“If you want to live, stay home,” Hayes reiterated. “Today, we have lost another 2,500 Americans to this virus. And the idea that we have finally surpassed the climax, that the time has come to move forward, the virus cannot worsen even when we try to get out is not supported by the available data. Just today, we saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since April 10. The Covid Tracking Project, which collects data and publishes it for all US states, said coronavirus deaths have risen to a new high this day.

He then turned to Kemp, who had just announced that he would begin implementing the President Donald Trump reopened the financial plan starting Friday. However, as Hayes noted, Georgia does not comply with the milestones of the Trump administration itself to move away from extended quarantine.

“It requires the state to have, and I quote here, a” downward trend in documented cases within a 14-day period “, as well as” strong testing for health care workers at risk, including testing for antibodies, “Hayes explained. “These are very reasonable recommendations and are in Phase 1 of the administration’s resumption plan. But it is not clear that any of the states that have announced their reopening will meet these guidelines for the Trump administration. “

The timeline for Kemp’s decision to restart his state-owned business was challenged on Tuesday night by Fox News. Martha MacCallum. Georgia’s governor’s announcement also drew significant criticism from fellow civil servants in his country. For example, Bo Doro, the mayor of Albany, which is at the center of the corona epidemic in Georgia, has publicly described the easing of residence restrictions at Kemp’s home on Tuesday as a “wrong decision”.

“The state will allow businesses to open, including hairdressers, gyms, bowling alleys, nail salons and massage parlors, followed by restaurants and cinemas on Monday,” Hayes said, as he hid his concern. “If you find it absurd, you are not alone. At the moment, Georgia is not following the White House’s instructions. It has tested less than 90,000 people out of a population of more than 10 million. Georgia’s mayors describe the governor’s decision as reckless, dangerous. and absurd. “

Watch the video above via MSNBC.

