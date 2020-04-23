Chris Hayes was anesthetized by Dr. Bright Statement: "My God ..."

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTzwdmpbbHA [/ embed]

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes surprised on Wednesday by the public statement of Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of BARDA who was transferred and claims to have resigned from his post at the agency to overthrow him against an untested drug previously discussed by the President Donald Trump.

Hayes called it “the most recent example of this extremely dangerous pattern, the determination of the president who puts his own PR against scientists.”

He read from Bright’s statement and basically described it as the “worst case scenario” for what would happen behind the scenes right now.

“I believe that this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in safe and scientifically tested solutions and not in drugs, vaccines and other non-scientific technologies. value, “Bright said.

He also warned that “bypassing me in the middle of the pandemic and putting politics and kronony in front of science jeopardizes national efforts to address the safe and effective treatment of this urgent public health crisis.”

“My God, if that’s true,” Hayes said. “The president is pushing day and night with his allies on Trump TV, pushing this unproven drug that we don’t know if it works or not and is safe or effective or not. It could be. It may not be. They push it because they wanted people to think there was some magic cure around the corner. Dr. Bright also seems to suggest that there is an incentive to profit for politically connected people who promote drugs. This is crazy. On a corruption scale of one to ten, this is 11. This happens in the middle of a pandemic when hundreds of thousands of people die every day. “

You can watch more through MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.