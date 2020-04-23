Chris Hemsworth calls “extraction” the “most tired” shoot of his career

By extraction, Chris Hemsworth reunites with his two close Marvel collaborators, but the high-stakes, octane-rich action thriller streamed on Netflix this Friday is not mistaken for Thor’s follow-up. .

In a film directed by Sam Hargrave, Hemsworth plays the mercenary Tyler Lake turned into a soldier. This is a deadly weapon for a man who has been psychologically blunted from past tragedy. With nothing to lose, he accepts a suicide mission to rescue a kidnapped boy [Rudhraksh Jaiswal], the son of the boss of the kidnapped crime, from a drug king captive in Bangladesh. However, Rake feels that bringing the boy back to life may be the final atonement, despite fighting alone with the corrupt police and hitters that are the underworld criminals. .

Between the ghost protagonist and the three-digit body number [not to mention the apparent lack of a cape] Extraction lined up with Hemsworth’s longtime Marvel Stunt Coordinator Hargrave and Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Isaac Feldberg. I have found that it is working in a more coarse and grounded state]. Dirty, bloody, and penetratingly intense, it’s a stark contrast to the later CGI-enabled vast spectacle of the larger Avengers movie.

For Hemsworth, some of Extract’s original appeal was to bring him back to human size after playing an invincible superhero for years on the screen, a harshness not seen in more specialized effects photos. Requested physicality.

Hemsworth told Fortune alongside Hargrave through a co-zoom call last week, “I just didn’t want to be an honest action movie.” “I wanted to do what I needed to do, something I’ve never done before. It was a whole new level of complexity and fatigue.”

The actor, 36, speaks in his native Australia and enjoys unexpected downtime while being quarantined at home with his wife and three children. “The past ten years have been a busy day for me,” he said, laughing a little in his modest manner. “Being able to stay in one place and having quality time with my family is very positive.”

Hemsworth as Tyler Rake for "Extraction" landing on Netflix on April 24th.

You can’t blame him for making it easier, especially after extraction. Although Hargrave described it as an “artist’s action movie,” it’s as rooted in a character as a massacre, but Extraction, thanks to the director’s background, has more than any other genre of exercises seen this year. Stunt work that is running into difficulties.

From the opening cliff dive to the long shootouts of the bridge that give the mouth-to-mouth finale to the extraction, the film is an action overlord kinetic blur, leaning towards long takes and minimal editing. “It was Sam’s way of shooting [a different angle or continuous shooting that the camera couldn’t cut],” Hemsworth says. “If I made a mistake, I had to start over. It was amazing.”

From an action point of view, the attractive part of Extraction is a dangle, a series of long shots with a mark in the middle of the film that is “seamless” and seamlessly connected for nearly 12 minutes. Struggling to escape the heavily armed trackers in Dhaka, Lake first flies by car and then on foot, escaping the roads of a dense city, gradually fighting to the roof of one apartment building, then another. Jumped to the building. How to get back to the street level. Throughout this sequence, when their escape vehicle rushes under the bridge, when masked mercenaries kick the door, and when Lake uses all his weapons at his disposal to waste a large number of opponents. The camera tracks the rake well, even after he jumps out of the building. Think Birdman, using your biceps.

“Sam is there, holding the camera, strapped to the front of the car, down the stairs, or with us jumping out of the building,” Hemsworth explains. “It has a unique quality that we have never seen on screen.”

On the set, Hargrave relied on his extensive training as a stunt performer to perform camera stunts that he did not feel at risk of pulling others apart. However, none of the stunts the audience sees in the extracts were irrelevant. The director says his main focus was to plan actions that would surely enhance the drama of his film.

“We are not the first people to spend a long time, but the point is to transport the audience in real time through this interaction,” explains Hargrave, who speaks in Los Angeles. “You see decisions, occasional struggles, and Chris reacting to situations in real time.”

Then he adds: “I wanted to keep the story and characters alive as they were as crazy and fun as these pieces in the action set. There is always a need for action that is driven by the story and character, or that moves forward. It’s a whole process. It was very important to us. “

Hargrave [left] is a set with Hemsworth and relies on his own stunt training when directed.

Before the Hargrave, there was certainly a Hollywood precedent in which the stunt coordinator jumped across the line into the director’s chair. Check out the John Wick franchise. It is now a turning point in American action movies. The directors of the first movie, David Leach and Chadsta Helski, previously choreographed a combat sequence, doing all the difficult stunts from 300 to Captain America: Civil War.

For filmmakers who are not very familiar with action, filming a battle scene can prove to be tricky and time consuming. In one interview, Stahelski called “hiding the flaws” an exercise for those who didn’t know the terrain. Among the most prominent of John Wick, and certainly more and more ambitious sequels [headed only by Staherski], were the clean and ballet fight choreography, bullets and fists with rhythm and purpose. Flying, all movements were perfectly timed and arranged. For viewers overly accustomed to erratic and enthusiastic edited action, John Wick’s visual elegance, especially in combination with its dazzling neon color cinematography, was fascinated.

Hargrave wanted to use Extraction to take advantage of his background in stunt coordination as well to provide a great class of action movies. He has previously collaborated with Stahelski and Leitch, often through 87eleven action design firms, and has refined his skills on the set of Marvel films. After first starting as a stunt double for the Avengers and two Captain America sequels, Chris Evans, Hargrave joined Marvel and began designing stunts himself, becoming a senior leader by the time shooting began. did. In 2017 Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, both directed the second unit.

Russo adopted an extract previously known by the name of Dhaka from his graphic novel, Ciudad, who co-authored with Ande Parkes of Comicsscribe 10 years ago. It had been set in Paraguay at that time, but in later drafts the setting was changed to Bangladesh. Harhelb first read the script and Stahlski prepared for the production, but a few years later he was approached by Lasso, after the camera rolled in Infinity War.

In his work on the Marvel movie, Harvelve had a reputation for not only always knowing why a particular action beat happened, but exactly how to do it. “By offsetting and talking to Sam in the interval between setups, I came to understand him as a person who is really sensitive to the story and really intelligent,” Hemsworth says. “The real attraction with Sam is to delve into every topic. That’s very important when making a film.”

"We're making decisions, occasional struggles, and seeing Chris react to the situation in real time," says Hargreave of the "Extract" action.

Hargrave said he is confident in his leap forward. “I’m very lucky to be under Chadsta Helski, David Leach, and great mentors like [Joe and Anthony Russo],” he says. “It’s always driven home that how important it is to have a character-driven action, not just an action.”

In fact, according to Hargrave, his star was so focused on separating the emotional truths of the extraction that his star sometimes needed to gently return him to a stunt. “I was very excited by the new challenge of directing the actor on this dramatic scale in a dramatic scene,” acknowledges Hargrave. “And Chris said,” Remember why you are here. Action is your background. So, through all these action sequences, where you can inspire the story and keep the momentum. Remember, there is, and dramatic sequences become more important. ”

Hemsworth refrains from further explanation: “I have worked with [director] before coming from different backgrounds [background] -visual effects, editing, writing-and there has always been an attempt to say I had to prove these other factors. ”And that was the argument because we are the most crazy act that no one else on earth can do. He wanted to make sure that he focused on those elements while filling it with. “

Shooting across India and Thailand has made everyone accustomed to the real aesthetics of Extraction. “In action scenes, it’s often a green screen,” Hemsworth says. “You have to imagine everything that’s going on around you, someone has a big fan of the wind, etc .. Most of your imagination is,” um, as you know, I Is disguising this, so I am calling it. ”

The failure of the imagination was exactly a problem, as the temperature soared during the three-month shoot of the extraction and Hemsworth pushed himself to complete the most ambitious stunt of his career. did not. “We were running and fighting at 45 degrees Celsius,” recalls the actor. “The fatigue you’re talking about was as honest and realistic as I ever felt. It was the most exhausting shoot I’ve ever done.”

Hemsworth and Hargrave have been working closely with Marvel for many years. They have developed a simple friendship that is also evident in the far-away gallery views of Zoom Cole across continents.

“We were both babies, so we only had these characters bite at that point in the Marvel Universe. I’m from the stunt side, he’s from the action side,” Hargrave said the pair was first. Let’s look back at the connection. Turned it off [shooting the Avengers] and then came back together with Infinity War and the End Game. It was just amazing to see his growth as a person and actor during that period. “

Even in the relatively bloodless and family-friendly arena of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor in Hemsworth entered a tougher era than most others. During his own trilogy and four Avengers outings [almost a decade of Hemsworth’s life], Thundergod witnessed his parents’ death, the long-proclaimed destruction of his hometown, and soon afterwards the great bad Tano. Failed to stop the wiping of half of his people, close allies, and his brother-this was a few days later, followed by half of the entire life of the universe, a failure to kill the giant of the thirst frenzy After hard work.

The growth of Hemsworth as an actor was “very clear when you look at the handling of this new Thor character, as introduced in Thor: Ragnarok,” says Hargrave. “There was vulnerability and the dark humor he brought, and it was very much in Tyler Lake’s DNA.”

Hargrave and Hemsworth have just become friends, sharing a nonsense approach to filmmaking among other interests and enhancing collaboration on extraction. “He’s just a great person,” says Hargrave. “You spend 15 hours a day on movie sets with these people and so much time in rehearsals, so for me a very big part of that is that I am surrounded by positive people with a good worldview. It needs to be done. ”

Hemsworth adds: Everyone was excited about what we were making, went there every day, got to work, took 12 to 15 hours of filming, and enjoyed it for three months. ”

