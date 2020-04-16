Chris Hemsworth celebrates the release of Liam from Malibu after divorce

Chris Hemsworth (left) is happy that his brother Liam (middle) returned to Australia after divorcing Miley Cyrus (right) (Photo: Getty)

Chris Hemsworth openly talked about his joy at his brother Liam Hemsworth’s return to Australia after parting with Miley Cyrus.

Liam and Miley were on and off for 10 years before they got married at the surprise ceremony, and then canceled her eight months later.

Chris revealed that Liam has been living healthier since returning to Australia after divorce, he told News.com.au that Liam is now Hemsworth’s strongest brother: “I think he did it.

; Have you seen the protection of men’s health? I thought: “Nice kid. He is not bad. “He trains and is in good shape, and then he does his job in Australia.

“I think it’s life in Australia. We pulled him out of Malibu! “

Since the split, Liam has established a new relationship with Gabriella Brooks, and the source had previously informed People: “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time together in Australia. (It gets) seriously. “

Liam and Mile divorced after eight months of marriage (photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Liam also opened up to the lifestyle changes he’d made since he returned to Aus, saying “Men’s health”: “To be honest, in the last six months for maintaining my head level and balance, I’d say exercise was great for me.” .

Asked if his divorce was focused on “rebuilding” after divorce, Liam laughed and admitted, “Yes, that’s a good way to express it.”

Liam (on the left) and Chris (in the middle) were always very close (Photo: Matt Baron / BEI / REX)

Comments from Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky after parting with Liam and Miley also suggest that they are happy that the relationship has worked out.

Elsa told Holi! after the news spread: “My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he devoted 10 years, he is discouraged … but he accepts it well.

More: Miley Cyrus



“He is a strong guy and deserves the best. I think it deserves much more. Your family is always ready to protect you.

“He and his brother are so close and he really was there to give him the strength he needs.”

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: The charming son of Chris Hemsworth breaks the interview when the Avengers star falls victim to failures at work with young children at home

MORE: Liam Hemsworth’s vegan diet left him in agony and required surgery