Chris Hemsworth deserves Thor’s hammer, but Mrs. Elsa Pataki is not.

Chris Hemsworth deserves Thor’s hammer but it seems to his wife that Elsa Pataki is not so happy.

Extras starring Chris Hemsworth was released on Netflix today. Buzz is crazy about the movie and his fans can’t stop praising him just by watching the movie. Directed by Sam Hargrav, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Penuly, David Harbor and Rudraksh Jaiswal.

As soon as the lockdown rises, Chris Thor will start shooting for. The film directed by Taika Vatiti will be released in 2021. Thor’s hammer, Mizolnir is the most hyped thing about his character in MCU and remember, when Chris Evans aka Captain America picked Thor’s Mizolnir in Avenger: Endgame? That was one of the craziest scenes we’ve ever seen in MCU history.

Chris is currently spending time with his family in the middle of locking up and spreading some secrets. So, he usually takes some tools from each film. “I usually take a weapon from each movie (from), I found it in the TV lounge room,” he told people.

Anyway, when he was talking about his guilty happiness, he mentioned that his wife hates him for this habit. She doesn’t really like to keep her equipment at home, Chris said. “It’s humiliating and often moves to the garage and then it’s like Mantelis and my wife, ‘Why?’ Finds his way back, and I was like, ‘The kids did it, the kids did it.’ This is a stable negotiation, “Hemsworth shared.

He also spoke about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said, “I put it in the mantelpiece, my wife put it in the cupboard. I’ll put it on display in the kitchen – it goes back to the cupboard,” he explained.

Hemsworth also shared that her children love to play with hammers. “They’re too heavy, so they try to take it and they’re like, ‘Dad, look, I can lift the hammer,’ and put it down again,” he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live (home version).

