Chris Hemsworth saves a snake that is trapped in the garage

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have become seasoned snake catchers after successfully releasing a giant python trapped in their Byron Bay mansion.

Pataky, who moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay with Hemsworth in 2014, told in her Instagram Stories how her family discovered the “cheeky girl”.

“She slept in the garage in one of our helmets, cheeky girl!” Pataky recorded a video of the snake curled up in an empty container.

Hemsworth, Pataky and their twins catch the snake in an empty trash can. (Instagram)

“Oh, she’s so beautiful!” One of Hemsworth’s twins can be heard in the background.

“Stand back. It’s not like your friend where you can pat it. It’s wild,” replied Hemsworth.

In another video, Pataky shows the family saying goodbye to the reptile when it is sent back into the wild.

“Bye snake,” Pataky labeled, and the snake slipped away.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. (Instagram)

The family is familiar with snakes that sneak into their property in Byron Bay.

Last year, Pataky revealed a shot of her twin boys Tristan and Sasha, five of them sitting with a baby python.

“Boys found a little python baby today. Hopefully when we grow up we’re still friends,” she wrote a photo on September 5, 2019.

Pataky opened her Byron Bay mansion on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, which she had built with Hemsworth.

“Seriously, it’s not that big,” Pataky said to Sandilands and co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

“The problem is that all the photos of all of these drones are from above. And the top resembles many outside areas. They look like the inside areas and they are not. There is a house where you can live a lot outside.”

The megabuilding of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in Byron Bay is complete. (Supplied)

The couple bought the original 4.2 ha property for $ 7 million in 2014.

The construction of the new, architecturally designed project has cost the Hollywood star an estimated $ 8 million. The agents suspect that the end product could be worth over $ 20 million.

