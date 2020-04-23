Chris Hemsworth says “unfortunately” in school children

Chris Hemsworth reveals that he is not completely studying at home of his children (photo: YouTube / Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth can be great at many things, but it turns out that teaching at home is not one of them.

The actor openly talked about how “unfortunately he fails” when it comes to keeping his children at the top of their schoolwork, while the world is still living in isolation until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

To be honest about the live Jimmy Kimmel! Chris admitted: “I try … I fail. That’s a little, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery, and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that.

“And you know, everything has changed since I went to school. You know, I talked to the teacher about it and added, subtracting etc. It is not so easy. “

Even Thor struggles with school work, people!

The 36-year-old actor continued: “There are all new little tricks and so on that I don’t understand.

“So good luck, I teach my children. I just relax the idea that they will come out of this quarantine IQ just below normal. A little for …

In fact, he even mowed the lawn of his huge mansion to try to get away from homework.

Chris told about the struggle of Jimmy Kimmel (photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

The star “Extraction” added: “I had this type of lawn mower a few years ago and there is something therapeutic about it. And it can only be a few hours of escape from having to entertain three children around the clock, you know? Or teach children. “

He continued: “Usually lawns require comfortable mowing. “Honey, this lawn is growing. There is a jungle. Sorry, I have to get to this. “

Chris’s chat came after one of his sons accidentally interrupted his interview in a fun way.

Father of three children, who has a seven-year-old daughter, India, and seven sons Tristan and Sasha, both at the age of six, with their 10-year-old wife Elsa Pataky, 43

