Chris Hemsworth talks about Australia Day: ‘change the date’

Chris Hemsworth spoke about the controversy surrounding Australia Day and called for the date to be changed.

The Australian actor, 36, expressed concern on Instagram, telling his nearly 40 million followers about the “pain, sadness, and profound loss” that January 26 represents for our First Nations.

“You’re not sure why we can’t celebrate Australia on any of the other 364 days a year?” asked he.

“What if we thought about that day’s thinking and respect for the oldest surviving civilization, how they could feel and come together with solidarity, love and empathy.”

“We should stand together in our commitment to reconciliation,” he continued. “Changing the date is the first step. Nobody loses anything, but many people benefit greatly.”

The Thor star opted out by telling fans “I love you all” and adding the hashtag “#changethedate”.

Hemsworth was one of many high-profile Australians who called the national holiday a day of mourning for indigenous Australians who had lived peacefully here for 65,000 years before brutally arriving British settlers in 1788 who suffered from pain and suffering for years.

Thousands of people supported our indigenous community in Sunday’s invasion day protests across the country.

“Great in fool! Where are you marching today?” Actress Miranda Tapsell wrote, using the indigenous name for Melbourne, and sharing some of the “best posters” she discovered during the protest.

Abbie Chatfield of Bachelor Australia attended Brisbane’s rally and called “drongo” Australians who use the day to get drunk.

“I just think if a whole group of people tells us that something is traumatic, we should do everything we can to fix it,” she wrote next to a photo that bore a sign of the march.

“I love this country, but this date is no longer important to me as I learn more about the views of our Aboriginal people and the people on Torres Strait Island.”

Fellow Bachelor Australia Alum Brooke Blurton wrote from her hometown Perth: “Always was, always will #changethedate #alwayswasalwayswillbe #aboriginalland”.

The indigenous model Samantha Harris wished her followers a “Happy Australia Day” before reminding them, “It is also an invasion day. #Changethedate so everyone can enjoy Australia Day together.”

“We should celebrate this great country, but we have to find a way to involve our indigenous peoples and respect their culture,” suggested Turia Pitt.

In the past few months, this country and the people who call it home have blown me away. Through devastation and fear, I have seen countless generous and sensitive actions. I saw my friends kayaking down the lakes and estuaries to feed hungry and thirsty wildlife. People jump in battlements to evacuate families. I’ve seen people check in with their neighbors, cook meals for friends and strangers, and open their homes to people stranded in fire-ravaged resorts. We have given everything we can afford and we have gathered around each other, even if we were afraid and worried. And frankly, I’ve never been so proud of being an Australian. We should celebrate this great country, but we have to find a way that involves our indigenous peoples and respects their culture. We have proven time and time again that we are a nation of empathetic, generous, inclusive people. So let’s act in that spirit and with some change.

