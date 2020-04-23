Chris Hemsworth Teases ‘Insane’ Script For ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth hinted at what enthusiasts can count on from Taika Waitit’s script for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Like and Thunder.

For the 3rd chapter of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor movie sequence, Marvel Studios’ enlisted Taika Waititi to publish and direct the God of Thunder’s newest journey. With a colorful new visual style and sense of humor, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok breathed new daily life into the movie collection in the eyes of quite a few lovers.

Now, Taika Waititi is set to return to pen and direct Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular hero. For the duration of an job interview with the Inquirer, Chris Hemsworth teased supporters by saying that Taika Waitit’s script for Love and Thunder is one of the ideal he’s read in years:

“It’s a person of the very best scripts I have go through in decades. It’s Taika at his most intense, and at his greatest. If the edition I read through is the a single we get running with, it’s heading to be fairly insane.”

The film was originally scheduled to be launched on November 5, 2021. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing shutdown on multiple Holywood productions pressured Marvel Studios to readjust its release program, major the Like and Thunder becoming pushed back again to February 2022.

Comprehensive particulars on the plot for Thor: Enjoy and Thunder are at present underneath wraps, although the film will be dependent on Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic e-book run, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.

Thor: Like and Thunder is now scheduled to be launched in theaters on February 18, 2022.

