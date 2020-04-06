Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor 4’ Adds Ragnarok Costume Designer

Thor: Ragnarok costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo is returning for Chris Hemsworth’s fourth movie in the God of Thunder’s solo franchise.

Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok offered audiences a notably much more colorful and humorous entry in the God of Thunder’s film collection. Part of this vivid new glimpse for the franchise was realized on display screen by the costumes intended by Mayes C. Rubeo.

Now, IMDB Pro lists Mayes C. Rubeo as the costume designer for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Appreciate and Thunder. In addition to her perform on the Thor films, Mayes C. Rubeo is also regarded for her costume designs for Avatar, Jojo Rabbit, and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.

Total aspects on the plot for Really like and Thunder are at present underneath wraps, while the movie will be primarily based on Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic ebook run, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, Enjoy and Thunder is established to star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.

Below is the formal synopsis for Ragnarok:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok“, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe devoid of his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back again to Asgard to cease Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the finish of Asgardian civilization – at the palms of an all-potent new risk, the ruthless Hela. But initially he have to endure a fatal gladictorial contest that pits him against his previous ally and fellow Avenger – the Outstanding Hulk!

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl City, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on Electronic High definition, 4K Ultra Hd Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

