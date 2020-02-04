Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky texting Adrien Brody on marital problems?

Has Chris HemsworthMrs, Elsa PatakySMS ex boyfriend Adrien Brody amid marriage problems with her husband? This is the wrong story that drives one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can confirm that it is wrong.

Last year Hemsworth took six months off to spend time with his wife and children in Australia northwest describes as “a step to save his marriage”. The magazine claims that the spouses have had problems again since he returned to work. “The second that his” prison sentence “expired, he refused to stay at home – leaving Elsa where she started,” says an alleged insider of the store.

Pataky dated Brody from 2007 to 2009, and according to the alleged source, the Spanish actress wonders about a life that could have been if she had stayed with her ex. “Adrien worshiped Elsa,” says the suspect tipster. “He did everything to make her feel like the most wanted woman on the planet. They separated because Elsa felt choked, which is kind of ironic. Adrien must have been so different from Chris, who gets cabin fever if he’s stuck at home too long. “

The apparently wrong source continues: “Elsa has confided to some friends that she contacted Adrien – apparently she sent him a text asking how he was doing. It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to find out why she is dealing with previous ones Beloved comes in contact because she feels a little shaky with Chris. “Thor, but the reality for her is often much more lonely.”

The tabloid report is simply ridiculous. For starters, Hemsworth announced last year that he would shoot Thor’s next sequel in Australia so that he could be close to his home. “My wife is definitely happy,” he said of his decision. The actor will work again, but will not be far from his family. In the meantime, happy spouses are often mentioned on the other side’s social media posts. Just a few days ago, Pataky shared an Instagram video of her and Hemsworth, in which a snake was released into the wild after sleeping in her garage. This is just a recent example of how the spouses document their life together in Byron Bay.

Still, Gossip Cop Contact a source close to the situation who assures us that the tabloid article is utter nonsense. Pataky didn’t text her ex-boyfriend over a decade ago. Hemsworth and his wife also have no marital problems.

This wouldn’t be the first time NW has made up a story about another celebrity that pops up between the couple, but it’s usually a famous woman. For example, last year the tabloid falsely claimed that Pataky had warned Hemsworth’s frequent co-star Tessa Thompson to withdraw from him. The magazine had previously said Pataky was concerned that Brie Larson had stolen her husband. Gossip Cop unmasked these two fake articles. The latest with Brody is more fiction.