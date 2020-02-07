Chris Jericho said WWE owner Vince McMahon asked him to terminate the AEW contract as soon as he found out he had signed

Chris Jericho was the first big name to make the leap to All Elite Wrestling when they formed in early 2019.

He’s a safe WWE Hall of Famer after around 20 years of first-class service in the company, but the Painmaker wanted to help build his career in the winter.

AEW

Chris Jericho as AEW champion

The 49-year-old is the first and only AEW champion so far, but said during his podcast that Vince McMahon essentially called his bluff when entering the new company.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel,” admitted Jericho. “I was with AEW because Vince left, and then when I left, did he leave, did you sign the contract? “I said,” Well. “He said,” Can you get it out? “” No! You told me to sign it! “

“But [McMahon] had the opportunity to stop it like he did with [Scott Hall], which is very interesting to me because he did the same thing 23 years later [mistake].” Jericho added: “I love Vince.”

McMahon would undoubtedly welcome Jericho again with open arms when his AEW term ends, but it doesn’t seem like it will be so soon.

Jericho is currently in a rivalry with Jon Moxley – formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE – for the AEW title, and they will compete against each other in AEW’s next pay-per-view revolution.

AEW

Chris Jericho and his new stable, the inner circle

It remains to be seen how long Jericho would like to wrestle, especially weekly.

But nobody can deny that he did a good job starting AEW, and it was a very smart move to give him the title.

Of course, Vince McMahon has a tradition of letting talent run when they feel they can do better business, as Jericho rightly noted with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

As a result, the NWO was founded in 1996 and triggered the biggest boom in wrestling history with the Monday Night Wars.

Can Jericho slip his fingers cause the same kind of spark in the wrestling business? It is undoubtedly good for everyone involved.