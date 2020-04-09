Chris Johnson is accused in the NFL of Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Refusal to Allegations

exclusive

Ex-NFL star Chris Johnson is accused of funding a deadly shooting that left two people dead in 2016 – this is according to explosive court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

FYI, Johnson has never been formally charged with a crime – and wants DENIED ENDINGS – but officials have clearly filed their case against the running back … and it has forced the things.

Long story short, officials believe CJ2K will reward a gang member with cash after the man killed two men suspected of shooting Johnson’s friend in 2015.

Here’s the backstory … Johnson was nearly killed in a shooting in Orlando, Fla., Back on March 8, 2015 … as Orange County Sheriff’s officials say someone opened fire on a Jeep Chris at approximately 4 p.m.

Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and completed the repair … but the driver of the car, his friend. Dreekius Johnson, did not survive the attack.

In new court documents … law enforcement officials say “the intelligence gathered suggested (the shooting) was a trial related to the murder of Chris Johnson.”

Officials also say… months later, a prominent gang member in Florida was named Dominic Bolden shot and killed two men – one on January 19, 2016 and one on July 24, 2016 – who are believed to be the shooters in the March 2015 incident.

In court documents, officers claimed an informant spoke to them as a reward for Bolden’s alleged actions … Chris helped the man become the leader of a famous drug organization (DTO ) in Florida.

Officials said Johnson provided Bolden “with funds and an individual who would regularly provide Dominic Bolden with as many narcotics as needed to provide the DTO.”

The informant also told the officials of the “assassination attempt that elevated Dominic Bolden’s rank, reputation and power within the DTO” – ultimately making Bolden’s facto leader.

At the time of the March 2015 shooting, Chris had posted a social media post poses a threat the gunmen pointed out … but Chris denied that he had retaliated, saying, “I didn’t live that life.”

In the documents, 34-year-old Johnson is also accused of assisting in day-to-day operations of the DTO … but court records show he has NOT been formally charged with any crimes.

We have met with prosecutors at the state’s attorney’s office and Florida’s attorney’s office for comment on the investigation … but so far, nothing has been said.

We also reached out to Chris – and a rep for the former NFL star told us he strongly denied the allegations … saying, “There is nothing to do with these accusations.”

Chris is considered one of the most exciting NFL players – recording 9,561 rushing yards in his 10-year career.

He apparently earned the nickname “CJ2K” after rushing for 2,006 yards in 2009.