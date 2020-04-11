Chris Kamara relives vintage missed red card second on Soccer Saturday as hilarious parody movie goes viral on Tik Tok

We all overlook football proper now, but not fairly as considerably as Chris Kamara did on April 3, 2010.

In fact, just in excess of 10 years ago, Kammy skipped it entirely as Anthony Vanden Borre was sent off throughout Portsmouth’s clash with Blackburn.

Chris Kamara’s classic minute on Soccer Saturday

‘Unbelievable, Jeff’ promptly became ‘I don’t know, Jeff’ in a moment of Television set gold which will stay without end in soccer folklore.

To this working day, it still leaves us in stitches just like the Soccer Saturday gang. You had a single occupation, Kammy!

The hilarious second has been brilliantly parodied on Tik Tok by a admirer who dressed up like the Sky Sports reporter to relive the minute.

You’ve acquired to observe it…

And Kammy joined talkSPORT’s Breakfast show on Friday to try out and supply an explanation for his hilarious blunder.

He explained to Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour: “Well, Avram Grant was stood on the touchline and so I presumed since there experienced been a several plans likely in, and of course I have to turn my again to the game to talk to the digicam.

“Charlie Nicholas had shouted target, Phil Thompson had shouted aim, so Carly Bassett, Dave Bassett’s daughter, who was the url in between me and Jeff mentioned ‘right it’s you now Kammy’.

“When Jeff pointed out a sending off I didn’t have an absolute clue. There is two means to go in that condition. You either lie by way of your back again enamel or you notify the fact.

“By telling the truth of the matter, I got absent with it.”

