ST. LOUIS – While the Bruins continue to play right-hand seats, several names have emerged as candidates for an exchange, whether they are merit or not.

A popular idea has been an exchange for Rangers forward Chris Kreider. A Boxford resident and Boston College alumnus, he ticks a few boxes for the type of player that Bruins fans would shout at.

Whether the Rangers are moving the pending free agent is still a question as they try to crawl back into the play-off race. If they do, the Bruins are a popular speculation destination.

“Not something I really thought about,” he said on All-Star Media Day on Thursday. “I’m a Ranger until they tell me I’m not a Ranger.”

The 28-year-old has been said for some time that he was a Bruins target, but with his free desk at hand, that speculation continues to win steam.

He has 17 goals and 15 assists in 48 games this season and 303 points in eight seasons, all with the Blueshirts. Despite being a left-handed shot, his height at 6-foot-3 and and £ 217 makes him an excellent candidate to be that physical presence with a scoring ability that the Bruins have been looking for for what looks like years.

Kreider has posted 28 goals – his career high – in a season twice. If he were sent north to Boston, he would immediately participate as a top six ahead.

However, that does not automatically make him to Boston if he is traded; the Blues, which organized All-Star weekend, are another favorite to land the former first round.

Just like everyone else in the trading bloc – rumors or otherwise – the focus can be difficult, but while the Rangers keep trying to climb out of their hole for the early season – and it becomes possible that they might just keep Kreider close – he stays Play a strong game with eight points in his last 10 games.

“You may not believe it, but there is no challenge,” said Kreider. “I’m just worried about winning hockey games. Winning solves many problems. It’s the old saying and probably a bit of a cliché, but we take it one by one every day and at the same time we try to get better.”

His speed was also visible during the weekend. He finished third in the fastest skater competition, just behind Mathew Barzal and Connor McDavid, with a time of 13,509 seconds.

He did not comment on any contract discussions with the Rangers during his availability. The Rangers are 11 points from the wild card and 13 behind the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan after climbing to as close as six points with two wins on the Islanders before dropping a match to the same club and the Blue Jackets just before the break.

Whether or not they will be in the race in a month would determine whether to pull the trigger to relocate Kreider, but if they do and it’s up to the Bruins, this can have a big impact on how they make their line-up.

For Kreider, however, it is just a waiting game.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and we’re worried about hockey,” he said.