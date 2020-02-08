Chris Luxon of the National Party on God, John Key, the ambition and the sniffing of capsicums

By
Nellie Donald
Christopher Luxon was sidelined from the media late last year after missing a few interviews. Now he’s allowed to go back and spoke to Weekend Herald to set the record straight about his religion beliefs, being chased by marijuana companies, its similarities to John Key and whether it is an “instant leader” material.

John Key talks to Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB about the political movements of Christopher Luxon. Audio / Newstalk ZB

National Party candidate Christopher Luxon and National Party leader Simon Bridges retired from the National Party in Havelock North. Photo / Claire Trevett

Christopher Luxon at Howick Santa Parade. Photo / provided

Christopher Luxon in middle school. Photo / provided

Christopher Luxon on the day of his marriage to his wife Amanda. Photo / provided

Focus: phone call from Simon Bridges with Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon. / Mark Mitchell

Air New Zealand’s outgoing CEO, Christopher Luxon, conducts his last interview with NZ Herald. Video / Dean Purcell

Christopher Luxon with his wife Amanda after winning the selection of candidates for the Botany National Party. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A young Christopher Luxon at work at McDonald’s. Photo / provided

