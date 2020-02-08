Chris Luxon of the National Party on God, John Key, the ambition and the sniffing of capsicums

Christopher Luxon was sidelined from the media late last year after missing a few interviews. Now he’s allowed to go back and spoke to Weekend Herald to set the record straight about his religion beliefs, being chased by marijuana companies, its similarities to John Key and whether it is an “instant leader” material.

When National’s supposed new superstar Christopher Luxon launched his political career, he probably didn’t think he would confess to sniffing capsicums in media interviews.

He had landed in the National Party in the midst of a buzz that he was “the next John Key.”

The capsicums entered the interview as part of a small test to assess how similar they were.

“Do you want to walk around the Porirua market while sniffing vegetables?” Luxon asks.

This is something Sir John Key did in 2007 before being famous. No one was talking to him and he was wandering around sniffing vegetables. Broccoli, a spring onion, a pumpkin.

Luxon was abroad at the time, so he doesn’t know it. “Why should I sniff vegetables?” he asks, puzzled.

He is told that Key did it. He is friends with Key and clearly does not want to dry him, but there are limits.

“Well, I’m not going to sniff the vegetables.” There is a laugh. Then: “Well, you could do it. I mean, it depends on what type of vegetable it is, right?”

So what vegetables would he sniff? “Hmm. I would probably sniff a pepper. Things like that. I sniff a lot of fruit. What else should I sniff?”

He then reveals a secret – a weakness: he has a very bad sense of smell because of the allergies he had as a child.

It’s not the kind of interview he’s used to. He describes it at one point as “fairly random”. This is partly due to his own fault: Luxon had started the interview by asking the story of the journalist’s life.

He liked to know a little more about the person he was talking to, he insisted. I didn’t know if it was a power play or a schmoozing attempt, but I carried it with a potted story.

The adventure of sniffing vegetables was certainly a bit of revenge for all of this and the suggested title of “cheerful capsicum sniffer”.

The “New John Key” hype helped him – but also put him to the test sooner than most candidates would face.

John Key talks to Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB about the political movements of Christopher Luxon. Audio / Newstalk ZB

We are talking about the end of the last day of the National Party caucus retreat and Luxon was there with about six other new candidates.

It was their first big outing since their selection.

National Party candidate Christopher Luxon and National Party leader Simon Bridges retired from the National Party in Havelock North. Photo / Claire Trevett

The other new applicants wear open-necked shirts and pants or dresses. Luxon is the only one in T-shirts and shorts. He looks relaxed. He seems to have been there forever.

But he did not do it.

When he was selected last year, he had done some interviews, getting tangled up about his religion and denying the benefits to beneficiaries who had not vaccinated their children.

It was a policy that National was considering but had not adopted – and Luxon also said it could cover parents on work for families.

In business parlance, he has “crossed the line”. In political language, he got drunk.

National campaign president Paula Bennett then locked him up, presumably for training on what new candidates could talk about and how to speak like a politician rather than a CEO.

Reprogramming has not yet worked completely.

Asked about the progress of his campaign, he replied that he had moved to botany, “to meet different stakeholders”.

The NZ Herald suggests that it may want to start considering them as “voters” rather than “stakeholders” – or even as “people”. Perhaps even the “good people of botany”.

“Continue to correct me,” he said. “I have a lot to learn.”

He says he is an extrovert and is therefore suitable for work. “You get a lot of energy when you meet people.”

He tried to go door to door and was at a Chinese New Year function. He doesn’t say if people raise the Jami-Lee Ross issue with him.

“They were very welcoming.”

Christopher Luxon at Howick Santa Parade. Photo / provided

He says he has studied many political campaigns in different countries. His top picks include the 2008 Hope and Change campaign for former President Barack Obama.

Luxon was living in Chicago at the time. “Whether you like politics or not, it was a very effective political campaign.”

He has great confidence in his ability to apply the skills he had as a businessman to politics.

“A large part is marketing and my life started as a brand manager and marketing manager, working for Unilever, which is one of the greatest marketers in the world.

“It’s about thinking about strategic planning and identifying who are your segments, who are your constituents, who are the people you need to engage with?”

This apparent technique of running a campaign like a deodorant business is interesting, but also somewhat surprising.

He and Key met before becoming CEO of Air NZ and often spoke when the two worked late at night.

“There are a lot of similarities in our basic stories and beliefs and we get along very well. We have a similar approach to life. But we are also different people and it is important that I do it as Chris Luxon , not John Key 2.0. “

Key was known for his pragmatism and Luxon says he is similar. He’s more of a social conservative than Key, but they’re on the same level when it comes to the economy.

Both believe in the importance of strengthening an economy to strengthen social and environmental outcomes. Both cite optimism about New Zealand’s place in the world.

The two also spent a great deal of time abroad and gave up well-paying, powerful jobs to return to politics.

Luxon gave up paying jobs over $ 4 million a year, plus bonuses, in his bid to become a botany MP, earning $ 160,000.

He did so knowing that he will likely become a target for people who dislike his politics or his way of thinking and knowing that he will be subject to scrutiny.

Christopher Luxon in middle school. Photo / provided

“It’s true, but you start knowing that it’s part of the game. I could have stayed at Air NZ for seven more years, I could have taken another job in New Zealand, I could have go back abroad and take on another big corporate job. “

“But in fact, you get to the point where you think,“ We ​​get the country we deserve. ”So if you think you have something to offer, why wouldn’t you?

“I always wanted to be in politics at some point in my life and I came to the conclusion: ‘Gee, you don’t want to turn 80 and look back and wish you had tried it.’ “

In politics today, three positions attract particular reproach: believing in God, not believing in climate change and being rich like Croesus.

Luxon believes in climate change – he makes many of his attempts to make Air NZ a more sustainable company.

But he is rich and his religion has been the subject of a fairly thorough examination.

One thing that his training in commercial media did not fully prepare for him was the scrutiny of his personality and personal background in politics.

“I have been really surprised by the reaction, in fact, since I entered politics because it has never been a problem before.

“For me it is a personal matter but it has nothing to do with my politics.

“I did not run Air NZ or Unilever as a Christian CEO. I led it as CEO who happens to be a Christian.

“Yes, it creates values, I guess. But I’m not an ideologue trying to blur a view of Christianity on my membership as CEO or as a politician.

“It gives me a lot of solidity and anchor, but I’m not here to proselytize or convert New Zealand in this regard.”

He will not insist on prayer circles at the start of each day. This question was the only simple “no” answer he gave throughout the interview.

When asked if he is “happy-applauding” or more traditional, he replies that he has no particular denomination and does not go to an ordinary church – he does not even go every Sunday.

He says it’s good to expose everything.

“Because it was quite frustrating because people tried to pigeonhole me in a fairly unfair way.

“People seem to think,” You are a Christian, so you have to be a fundamentalist, a delusional Christian. “

“My Christianity is quite simple. It’s just:” Love God, love people. “It’s so simple.”

In essence, he was raised a Catholic, but has since moved on – dabbing occasionally cheering. He has visited non-denominational churches in the United States, Anglican churches in England and Australia.

Christopher Luxon on the day of his marriage to his wife Amanda. Photo / provided

He was linked to a church called The Upper Room, based in Newmarket, after he returned to New Zealand.

This scrutiny had also focused on the pastor of this church, in particular, on some apparently right beliefs on social media.

Luxon quickly moved away from these comments, claiming that he did not know them and had not attended this church for a few years.

“I had been to church before. I was not aware of these remarks, I wholeheartedly disagree with all of these remarks. They were completely irrelevant.”

Regarding the areas where religion and politics meet, he says it is “pro-life”, therefore will not support euthanasia in the referendum and does not support abortion reform.

The most interesting answer was on the referendum to legalize marijuana.

He began his response by revealing that he had been chased by three or four marijuana companies after leaving Air NZ.

This was due to his training in marketing and product development at Unilever.

“Essentially, this is about adopting a consumer marketing model in an industry like marijuana because it has gone into alcohol.”

Just when I think I have found the sea side of Luxon, he says he has refused jobs.

“I know what it was about. It’s about increasing consumption and creating targeted products. And I don’t think we have thought about the implications of that. I spent a lot of time in the United States. United in Seattle and, when you see the second and third order consequences of that, I think you end up writing off a whole generation by legalizing marijuana.

“We are doing a disservice to a generation. So to me, it’s a no to marijuana. A strong no.”

I forgot to ask him if he has ever smoked drugs.

Focus: phone call from Simon Bridges with Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon. / Mark Mitchell

As for his political ambitions and the hype that he is “Instant Leader, just add water”, he has at least learned to answer this question. In fact, he broke through these lines of “getting things done.”

Congratulate the current leader and say that you still have a lot to learn.

“I want Simon Bridges to become Prime Minister as soon as possible, because the country must really get things done.

“I know Simon very well, in fact, when he was Minister of Transport. We are good friends.

“I really admire him because he is a good leader, he has the skills and the experience and he has experience for a fairly young guy. And he has a good team around him.

“We will be able to get things done.”

He compares himself to a schoolboy from the 9th grade.

What most people call “job changes”, he calls it “transitions”. He says he has gone through many transitions in his life.

“For me, going home, selling Dove soap and Ben & Jerry ice cream to run an airline in New Zealand is a great transition.

“The reality is that I’m making quite a transition. You are trying to conquer and master a whole new field.

“So for me, it’s understanding my electorate, how I get involved with the party and, if I succeed, the parliamentary party.

“So, for me, I really feel that I arrived in 9th grade in high school and that I need to learn from where I start.”

Air New Zealand’s outgoing CEO, Christopher Luxon, conducts his last interview with NZ Herald. Video / Dean Purcell

He also learned the party lines. Asked what interests him in terms of policy areas, he lists the cost of living, personal security and the construction of infrastructure.

All three are the ones Bridges decided to campaign on.

He also pushes the line on National’s ability to deliver: “People want things done. And that’s what we have to do. We have to stop throwing money at it, we have to actually enter fertile ground and start changing lives. “

Christopher Luxon with his wife Amanda after winning the selection of candidates for the Botany National Party. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The constant of his life is his wife Amanda. They met when they were 15, went out together at 19, and married when Luxon was 23. He is now 49 years old.

Luxon comes from what he describes as “typical New Zealand education”.

Her mother was a receptionist and her father was a salesperson for Johnson & Johnson.

Luxon was the oldest of three boys and they are all still close, regularly catching up on dinner. “We are also very different.”

Luxon was also the first person in his family to go to university, although his mother started studying at university at the same time as him and became a psychotherapist.

His schooling started in Christchurch before the family moved to Howick. Then came Cockle Bay Primary and a year at St Kentigern College – a private school.

A young Christopher Luxon at work at McDonald’s. Photo / provided

He didn’t like it. “There was a low point where I remember that the deputy director made us walk in the rain for half a day. And I remember thinking, ‘What’s the point of this?'”

So he moved to Howick College, although he then sent his son to St Kentigern.

They returned to Christchurch and he went to Christchurch Boys’ High School and the University of Canterbury.

He worked for Unilever for two years, before going abroad for 16 years and eventually becoming its managing director. This included stays in Sydney, London, Toronto, Chicago and New York.

Air NZ brought it back in 2011, when their children, William and Olivia, were nearing the end of their elementary school years.

Key once said he loved being loved. Luxon is asked if he is the same.

“Maybe,” he says. “I think people like to be loved. It’s a natural thing.

“But you also know that you’re not going to make everyone love you all the time.”

“At Air NZ, you have 13,000 people. I wanted them to think they had a good leader and they liked me. Although I’m sure there were a lot of people who didn’t probably not done. “

“You are right,” said the NZ Herald, after having had mixed reports of Luxon’s popularity among the staff.

Luxon just laughs. “Yes I am sure.”

The final test on the SIr John Key similarity scale comes with Luxon’s assertion of having a similar sense of humor to Key.

“God help us,” I said when he made his first statement after suffering a decade of humor.

It takes time to show off. He may be a little belittled, referring to himself as Chris Luxford or Luxton – the common mistake with his name.

But a feeling of absurdity is felt.

He had two goldfish – Sooty and Sweep – when he was 5 years old.

Given the propensity of goldfish to fish, I observed that he probably had several goldfish successively called Sooty and Sweep without realizing it. He said, “Well, I didn’t know that. You broke my dream.”

He has no pets now. It is pointed out that pets can be a political asset and he says his children once had a guinea pig, “But that doesn’t really cut him during the campaign”

“People might think you’re a little weird with your guinea pig,” observes the Herald.

“Sniffing capsicums,” he adds.

