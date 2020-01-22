Chris Martin was caught on camera when he attacked fans asking for an autograph

Chris Martin had a few words for fans who asked for his autograph after a gig in LA on Monday night.

The Coldplay frontman had just got off the stage after performing at a US prison reform benefit concert at the Palladium in LA when a group of “aggressive” fans approached him.

In The Sun’s footage, the 42-year-old was asked by the group to treat him like a human.

“Don’t yell at me, it’s so aggressive. Either ask kindly or just be polite. Treat decent people,” he exclaimed before claiming that some fans just wanted his autograph so they could sell it online could. “These are all in progress on eBay. I always sign at least one.”

In his explosive chatter, he also asked the group to show compassion because you never know what people were fighting inside.

“I could have had family s —,” said Martin, who was married to Gwyneth Paltrow and is now dating Dakota Johnson. “I could have had an appearance I had, you know what I’m saying?”

Chris Martin also came under fire last month after admitting as a teenager that he was “homophobic”. (Getty)

This is the second time in so many months that Martin has made headlines. In December, the rocker raised his eyebrows when he admitted to having “homophobic” thoughts as he struggled with his sexuality as a teenager.

“When I went to boarding school I went for a bit of a walk and bounced a little and I was also very homophobic because I thought: ‘When I’m gay, I’m totally crazy for ages’ and I was a child who Discovered sexuality, “he recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Martin said that he “started to worry about it”, but after some soul searching, he finally found peace and realized that it didn’t matter whether he was gay or not.

“I just grew up a bit and have a little more contact with the world. I think a lot of my heroes are gay or whatever. Whatever they are, it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

