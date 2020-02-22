[Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders Winning Nevada to France Slipping to Germany in 1940]

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews drew a comparison Saturday in between the expected victory of Bernie Sanders in Nevada and Nazi Germany’s defeat of France in 1940.

Matthews was on air for MSNBC’s coverage of the Nevada caucuses, a race Fox News has projected as a commanding get for Sanders.

Matthews arrived on after Democratic strategist James Carville went on a diatribe towards Sanders, and as the MSNBC host manufactured reference to that, invoked when the Germans overran the Maginot Line and pressured France to surrender in the middle of Globe War II.

Bernie “did his job” in Nevada, Matthews stated, adding “it is very substantially above.”

“I was reading final night time about the fall of France in the summertime of 1940, and the standard, Renault, calls up Churchill and suggests, ‘It’s about.’ And Churchill claims ‘How can it be? You have received the biggest army in Europe. How can it be above?’ He stated, ‘It’s around.’”

Matthews in contrast that to the “suppressed feeling” he had although observing the success, adding that Carville was “damn right” with his commentary.

