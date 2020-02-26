[Chris Matthews Criticized for Contentious Interview with Elizabeth Warren About Bloomberg: ‘Comically Sexist and Tone Deaf’]

MSNBC host Chris Matthews sparked criticism on Tuesday night time for interrogating Elizabeth Warren in an job interview following the Democratic debate, through which he pressed her to demonstrate why one particular should really believe Mike Bloomberg’s accusers in excess of the former Mayor himself.

In the course of the South Carolina discussion, Warren grilled the former Mayor on a lawsuit in which a feminine worker claimed he explained to her to “kill it” when he found she was expecting. Bloomberg repeatedly stated he by no means said that, but Warren designed it very clear she considered his accuser.

Matthews questioned Warren on the confrontation, stating, “Do you believe that the former Mayor of New York explained that to a expecting staff?” Afterwards inquiring, “And why would he lie, just to safeguard himself?”

Matthews is now dealing with criticism for his refusal to take that a guy would lie about harassment and for his incapability to recognize why Bloomberg would deny the accusation.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet has even requested that MSNBC fireplace their host, stating, “MSNBC wants to hearth Chris Matthews. Nowadays.”

Equally, social media activism firm Sleeping Giants took to Twitter to query why Matthews is however on the air.

This is disgusting. How does @MSNBC preserve Chris Matthews on the air? pic.twitter.com/6gjpKI2aXE — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 26, 2020

HuffPost senior reporter, Emily Peck, also showed disapproval in a tweet that named Matthews’s remarks “comically sexist and tone deaf.”

Chris Matthews inquiries for Elizabeth Warren have been nearly comically sexist and tone deaf. Matthews seemingly has a really hard time comprehension why Warren may possibly think a female. Even this 7 days, soon after all which is gone down. Here’s my get: https://t.co/KyA8GDikvW — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) February 26, 2020

HuffPost reporter Sara Boboltz poked exciting at Matthews, professing he “doesn’t seem to be to know what is heading on” when screenwriter Josh Olson joked that Matthews was on his way to switching to Fox Information.

Warren is reframing his total query and Chris Matthews does not appear to realize what’s likely on https://t.co/N4wDZfldfY — Sara B. (@sara_bee) February 26, 2020

Chris Matthews is 6 months away from getting his own display on Fox. They can connect with it The No Spin Zone. I believe that identify is available…https://t.co/K2Uyh33VNP — Josh Olson (@joshuarolson) February 26, 2020

A number of other activists and public figures took to Twitter to convey their disapproval:

Chris Matthews asks Elizabeth Warren why she thinks a feminine staff who sued Mike Bloomberg for telling her “kill it” when she was expecting in excess of Bloomberg. “You think he’s lying? …Why would he lie? Just to shield himself? …You’re self-confident of your accusation?” pic.twitter.com/hVkkQhhXtz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 26, 2020

Can I switch @HardballChris @MSNBC? Anyone has to… https://t.co/h6pfIsqtcN — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) February 26, 2020

Jeez Louise what did he do now OH MY GOD. https://t.co/sB44Hlg2iP — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) February 26, 2020

Past evening, @HardballChris GRILLED Elizabeth Warren for bringing up Bloomberg’s “Kill it” remark to a expecting employee. She was below hearth, not Bloomberg. Matthews settled a very similar lawsuit in 2017. Lack of girls in media management Genuinely Matters. https://t.co/oVm0oBja14 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2020

That second of shocked silence on Matthews when Warren suggests “why would SHE lie?”

Tells you almost everything you need to have to know. https://t.co/vStUp6QqzP — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 26, 2020

Warren is fantastic below. & Matthews is significantly ridiculous bc he’s clearly not even acquainted with the tale — the WaPo just printed a piece quoting a named, on-the-history bystander, a gentleman who read Bloomberg make the comment. https://t.co/ZcwHNcl2k0 — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 26, 2020