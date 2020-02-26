[Chris Matthews Criticized for Contentious Interview with Elizabeth Warren About Bloomberg: ‘Comically Sexist and Tone Deaf’]

By
Kay Koch
-

MSNBC host Chris Matthews sparked criticism on Tuesday night time for interrogating Elizabeth Warren in an job interview following the Democratic debate, through which he pressed her to demonstrate why one particular should really believe Mike Bloomberg’s accusers in excess of the former Mayor himself.

In the course of the South Carolina discussion, Warren grilled the former Mayor on a lawsuit in which a feminine worker claimed he explained to her to “kill it” when he found she was expecting. Bloomberg repeatedly stated he by no means said that, but Warren designed it very clear she considered his accuser.

Matthews questioned Warren on the confrontation, stating, “Do you believe that the former Mayor of New York explained that to a expecting staff?” Afterwards inquiring, “And why would he lie, just to safeguard himself?”

Matthews is now dealing with criticism for his refusal to take that a guy would lie about harassment and for his incapability to recognize why Bloomberg would deny the accusation.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet has even requested that MSNBC fireplace their host, stating, “MSNBC wants to hearth Chris Matthews. Nowadays.”

Equally, social media activism firm Sleeping Giants took to Twitter to query why Matthews is however on the air.

HuffPost senior reporter, Emily Peck, also showed disapproval in a tweet that named Matthews’s remarks “comically sexist and tone deaf.”

HuffPost reporter Sara Boboltz poked exciting at Matthews, professing he “doesn’t seem to be to know what is heading on” when screenwriter Josh Olson joked that Matthews was on his way to switching to Fox Information.

A number of other activists and public figures took to Twitter to convey their disapproval:

 