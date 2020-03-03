[Chris Matthews Resignation Stuns MSNBC Colleagues, Delights Critics: ‘Wiping Tears From Our Eyes’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Chris Matthews Resigns

In gentle of Chris Matthews’ sudden retirement announcement from his longtime MSNBC’s method Hardball, Twitter responded with admiration and criticism for the host.

Matthews, who designed an abrupt retirement announcement Monday night time on the network stating, “After conversations with MSNBC, I made a decision tonight would be my previous Hardball.”

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki then took more than the reins on the software and presented an psychological tribute to Matthews.

Twitter shared equivalent parts condemnation, grievance, and well needs for the longtime MSNBC host.

Laura Bassett, who accused Matthews of building sexist and “belittling” responses this past Friday, responded on Twitter Monday night to the retirement.

Washington Put up columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson provided type words and phrases to Matthews featuring the previous Hardball host “nothing but the best.”

Fox News’ Steve Hilton stated that retirement from Matthews was a “total f…ing outrage,” when larger-ups at NBC have not been held accountable but:

Pundits on Twitter extra: