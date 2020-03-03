[Chris Matthews Resignation Stuns MSNBC Colleagues, Delights Critics: ‘Wiping Tears From Our Eyes’]

In gentle of Chris Matthews’ sudden retirement announcement from his longtime MSNBC’s method Hardball, Twitter responded with admiration and criticism for the host.

Matthews, who designed an abrupt retirement announcement Monday night time on the network stating, “After conversations with MSNBC, I made a decision tonight would be my previous Hardball.”

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki then took more than the reins on the software and presented an psychological tribute to Matthews.

Twitter shared equivalent parts condemnation, grievance, and well needs for the longtime MSNBC host.

Laura Bassett, who accused Matthews of building sexist and “belittling” responses this past Friday, responded on Twitter Monday night to the retirement.

No, I have a lot more to say than that. Given that contacting out Chris Matthews, this week has been seriously tough. The harassment has been invasive, cruel and personal. And it is all worthy of it if he will by no means have the system to demean and objectify us yet again. https://t.co/YS1FxW25zt — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March three, 2020

Anyway, who else requires a whiskey shot — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2020

In the meantime, Matthews’ MSNBC colleagues praised and thanked him for his a long time at the network: In shock. But let me say: remaining on @hardball was on my dream board from back again in my @MiamiHerald column times. Chris Matthews not only permit me on as a guest, he was 1 of the 1st to let me fill in. He has constantly been a authentic supporter & mate, who even sang for me when I was down. https://t.co/bwj5PK2TGs — Pleasure Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 3, 2020

Thank you @SteveKornacki for declaring every little thing I was pondering ..

I am so unfortunate about @HardballChris — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March three, 2020

Mika and I have been deeply moved by @SteveKornacki’s tribute to Chris Matthews. Basically, we are wiping tears from our eyes. We really like Chris and will skip him just about every night in our home at 7pm. As Steve reported, Chris was the most human Television dude and “I say that as the greatest compliment.” pic.twitter.com/M7uGj61kAB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 3, 2020

Washington Put up columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson provided type words and phrases to Matthews featuring the previous Hardball host “nothing but the best.”

Chris Matthews is a great colleague and an even superior buddy. I’m surprised. I desire him absolutely nothing but the greatest, and it is difficult to picture “Hardball” without the need of him. https://t.co/NjZWdOsKwc — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) March three, 2020

Fox News’ Steve Hilton stated that retirement from Matthews was a “total f…ing outrage,” when larger-ups at NBC have not been held accountable but:

what a complete f…ing outrage MSNBC fire Chris Matthews #hardball for sexual harrassment his sleazy misogynist bosses Noah Oppenheim and Andy Lack:

– covered up Harvey Weinstein’s crimes

– are apologists for rape and sexual assault

– nevertheless Hold their jobshttps://t.co/59B9unDHBa — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March three, 2020

Pundits on Twitter extra:

This never ever goes well. The friend’s “He never did it to ME” vouch-for is meaningless, because the good friend wasn’t usually there, AND it discredits alleged victims. THIS a single also manages to dismiss harassment as mere flirting, an plan that, like Matthews, has rightly been retired. https://t.co/iVoaPo74hP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 3, 2020

Trump is outlasting Absolutely everyone “Chris Matthews announces retirement, mutually parts methods with MSNBC” https://t.co/wnrFfOaKo5 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 3, 2020

It appears the woke commies received Chris Matthews pic.twitter.com/Kl72zrc5Bu — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March three, 2020

Chris Matthews resigned from MSNBC tonight. He is an sincere, honorable, sort and compassionate human being and we wish him only the most effective in his occupation which is considerably from around. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) March three, 2020

I’m rather upset about Chris Matthews leaving MSNBC. No extra combing hair with shoes. No far more coming in there all rumpled. No additional unusual stream of consciousness monologues. The entire world dropped something now. A small contentment. A minor joy. pic.twitter.com/dpt9mChHtJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews opening #hardball tonight: pic.twitter.com/Yz1XkfopQI — Travon Cost-free (@Travon) March 3, 2020

Beyond time. Credit to @ewarren for standing up to him and placing his on-air misogyny back in the highlight, and MF-ing @LEBassett for speaking out about his backroom habits -at terrific individual expense- and creating this impossible to dismiss: https://t.co/b6ShtXmJP1 https://t.co/tOPiAFWaam — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March three, 2020