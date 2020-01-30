Chris Mosier becomes the first transsexual to qualify for the men’s Olympic Trial

During the weekend, athlete Chris Mosier made sports history. The 39-year-old became the first openly transgender man to compete in an Olympic test alongside other men. In other words, she is the first transsexual athlete to qualify for an Olympic trial on the gender she identifies with.

Mosier competes in a race and yes, it’s a real sport. Walking the races is to keep your feet in touch with the ground at all times. In addition, judges are closely monitored to evaluate the fighters’ techniques and report any foul play.

In 2015, she joined the US team, becoming the first transsexual athlete to make a US national men’s team. He has since competed in a duathlon and six triathlons as a member of the team. A few months ago, however, the test trials were a walk in the sport and tested.

How did it go?

Moser left his first race as a national champion. He later won the Olympic Test in his second race, placing 12th in the country overall. So looking at it, it did pretty well. This brings us to this past weekend, the third of the road race on foot.

The 50km race took place in San Diego, but unfortunately, the way Moserie thought it didn’t end.

At the beginning of the fight, he cut his meniscus on his right knee, leaving him out. He took to social media and responded to his retirement, explaining that even though he had to retire, it was still an “incredible” experience and still feels over.

Check out this post on Instagram

To all those who follow: Today was incredible and heartwarming. I finished my first DNF (not over), pulling off the race early with a knee injury. . Since getting to the Olympic trials was my main goal last year, I feel extremely successful. I started training in a new sport in May 2019. In January 2020, I was ranked 12th and made the line with the best men in the nation. . I wanted to come here today and have this experience and make history and celebrate. And since it was such a big, special race, I had to line up. but the truth is that my leg hurt for a long time and this morning I had two options: go everywhere today and hurt yourself even more or get out early and live to fight another day. . I made the tough but wise choice. I have a torn meniscus on my right knee and will look into surgery very soon (but first any other options! DM my suggestions please!). Despite the anxiety of watching most of this race from the sideline, I had a wonderful experience. I feel blessed to be here. I cannot downplay the importance of starting the race or the fact that I only started running seven months ago and only did two races before – a very terrible start for my new sport. . This is just one step in my journey. @ coach.robyn told me today: “progress is not a straight line” It’s true. . Everything is fine as we move forward. And forward is not always a straight line. This is not the end – on the contrary, this is too early in this new chapter. And I will say for sure now: this is not my last race or the last Olympic trials. . Thank you to everyone who sent good wishes, good luck and vibrations this weekend and thank you for all the support and congratulations all year long. Thanks for your text messages and videos – I felt love and really showed me what you are. ✊. I really appreciate that you are together for the ride. Επάνω Embrace it – we’re going to fix this knee and really let it fall! . #imagedscription Chris Mosier closes @nike blue jacket after retiring from the Olympic Test with a knee injury. . #transathlete #history #racewalking #nike #nikerunning #olympictrials #dnf #nodaysoff # nobaddays

A post shared by Chris Mosier (@thechrismosier) on January 25, 2020 at 9:37 pm PST

The Trans Athletes at the Olympics

Transsexual athletes in sports have become a hot topic in recent years. Some people believe that immigrant high school students should be able to compete, while others oppose the idea, considering it unfair.

The Law

Currently, six states are struggling to pass bills that would prohibit transgender students from competing at the high school level.

In the Olympic world, transsexual athletes have been allowed to fight since 2003, but there has been a catch. By 2016, if a contestant wanted to compete, they would have to undergo sex change surgery. Now, according to the new guidelines of the International Olympic Committee, trans men athletes can compete without restriction.

However, women athletes must prove that their testosterone levels are below a certain point for a year before their first competition.

Mosier has become a voice in the race for trans athletes to compete generally. He has opposed House Bill 1572, which regulates which groups of transgender student-athletes could play in the state of Tennessee.

Republican legislator Bruce Griffey in Tennessee introduced TN HB 1572, a bill that would prevent trans-school athletes from playing in groups that match their gender identity.

Schools could be fined $ 10,000 to allow immigrants to play the right sex.

– Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) on January 4, 2020

In addition, he approached the IOC and worked with them to change their policy on transgender athletes.

Last year, it criticized the International Federation of Athletics Federations for maintaining their rule of women athletes. these athletes could be banned if they were not given a drug to lower their testosterone levels. Policies like this affect many athletes, such as 800-meter double Olympic champion Caster Semneya.

In an interview with the New York Times, Mosier said he would not remain silent on the fight for transgender athletes. believes that this is the most important time to speak.

“It’s so important for me to use my platform to speak out against these accounts and make sure people are kept up to date.”